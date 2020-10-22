The Bishop Kelly boys and girls cross country teams swept the 4A District III cross country meet Thursday at Ridgevue High School.
In the boys, Bishop Kelly finished with 35 points to top runner-up Ridgevue (60).
In the girls, Bishop Kelly finished with 36 points. Runner-up Nampa had 70.
Daniel Russell and tyler Mesaros led Bishop Kelly, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Russell finished in a time of 16 minutes, 49.14 seconds and Mesaros was eight seconds behind.
Cruz Flores of Caldwell won in 16:04.50 and Samuel Fish of Vallivue was two hundredths of a second behind.
In the girls, Cassandra Vasquez of Nampa pulled away in the final 400 meters to win in 18:58.80, knocking off two-time champ Alexia Corona of Ridgevue (19:00.80).
Anna Ranieri led Bishop Kelly, finishing third (19:16.60).
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, FRUITLAND 1: The Panthers topped the Grizzlies 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 in the 3A District III tournament championship match.
The Panthers (19-1) advance to state.
Brooke Johnson led Parma with 15 kills and nine blocks, Katie Compas had 34 assists, 14 digs and eight blocks and Maggie Shaw had 24 digs and two aces.
MELBA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: The second-seeded Mustangs knocked off the top-seeded Trojans 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 in the 2A District III tournament championship match.
Both teams advance to state.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 15 kills and five aces, Maddi Bunnell had 38 digs and six aces, Kendall Clark had 15 kills, Kate Clark added 12 kills and Kayla McCoy had 48 assists.