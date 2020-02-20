BOISE — Courtney Williams took the ball to the basket with less than a minute on the clock, drawing the foul as she went up for the layup.
As the ball fell through the basket, she did a fist pump in celebration. It was that type of afternoon for the Caldwell junior.
Williams took over the game late, scoring 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, including the Cougars' final nine points, as the Caldwell girls basketball team opened the 4A State Tournament by holding off Preston for a 49-45 win on Thursday.
“It feels really good when your teammates are feeding you and cheering you on,” said Williams, who also led Caldwell with nine rebounds. “It all comes together as one big fire and you just get going.”
Caldwell (22-3) advances back to the state semifinal game today, where it will take on Century at 6:15 p.m. at Timberline High. The game will be a rematch of last year's 4A state championship game, which the Diamondbacks won, 41-26.
“That's a game I've never forgotten,” said Caldwell senior Jade Martinez, who had nine points. “It's one that's drove my motivation throughout the whole year, to get back there and get that redemption.”
The Cougars advanced to the semifinal by holding off a late run by the Indians (19-8) after Caldwell took a 10-point lead late in the third quarter. Williams hit back-to-back layups to put the Cougars ahead 35-25, but Preston dug deep and gave Caldwell a run for its money late.
“I watched some film on Preston and knew that they are a fourth quarter team,” said Caldwell coach Ashley Green. “We knew it was coming, so the girls were aware. We talked about being disciplined there at the end, having to take care of the ball. They did a pretty good job, Preston played an awesome game, they were tall and we were on the smaller side, so that was intimidating. But I was proud of the girls with how they bounced back, were resilient and stayed disciplined there at the end.”
Preston cut the Cougar's lead down to 35-34 a minute into the final quarter with a putback basket by Saige Meek, capping a 9-0 run. A three-point play by Aaliyah Kennedy and a Kaydence Moore basket put Caldwell ahead 40-34, but back-to-back baskets from the Indians cut the lead back to two with four minutes to go.
From there, Williams took over. Back-to-back baskets by Williams from the post brought Caldwell's lead back to six. She hit two free throws with 1:23 left to extend the lead to 46-42. And after a basket by Preston's Kylie Larsen with 1:04 left, Williams took the ball down at the other end of the court, making the layup as she drew a foul with 57.9 seconds on the clock, letting out a celebration as it fell.
“It was so enjoyable, it was the best thing in the world,” Williams said about the feeling at the end of the game. “You have everyone behind you, and it's not just you.”
Williams has bounced between the starting lineup and having a role off the bench all season long. On Thursday, she came off the bench for the Cougars and gave them a spark when they needed it the most.
“She has actually had her best games off the bench,” Green said about Williams. “So that's actually what we were thinking there. She's the Player of the Game for our team. She really did a great job in the second half, getting rebounds, getting putbacks, getting to the line. So I was really happy for her.”
Preston missed three of its four free throw attempts down the stretch and Katrina Vallejo blocked a Preston 3-point attempt late to help Caldwell secure the victory.
Despite Preston cutting it close multiple times in the fourth quarter, the Cougars held the lead the entire time, never letting the Indians get even with them, or take the lead.
“We're a very fast-paced team and it's hard for us to slow down,” said Martinez. “So keeping that lead and being able to control the ball and tempo of the game, it's really helpful for us. Being able to hold that lead was very important.”
Kennedy finished with eight points for the Cougars, while Adrianna Dennett scored seven.
CENTURY 36, BLACKFOOT 34, OT: Kassidy Gardea had 15 points and Lexi Bull scored nine as the defending state champions survived an upset scare in the first round of the state tournament.
Century (20-3) outscored Blackfoot 7-5 in the overtime period after the two teams ended regulation tied at 29. Preslie Merrill and Ashton Adamson both scored six points for the Diamondbacks.
Tenleigh Smith led Blackfoot (18-9) with 10 points. The Broncos led by as much as 23-16 in the fourth quarter.