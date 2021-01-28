BOISE — Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Timberline girls basketball team wasn’t even able to start its season until three weeks ago.
Now, as the condensed season wraps up, the Wolves find themselves on the brink of a 5A Southern Idaho Conference title.
Timberline moved one win from an outright title on Thursday, holding off a late charge by Meridian to win, 40-34.
The Wolves (8-1, 8-1 SIC) will now host Mountain View on Saturday in the de facto championship game with the No. 1 seed at the 5A District III Tournament, which begins next week, on the line.
“It’s really exciting to see our growth and how well we’ve been staying together,” said Audrey Taylor, who led the Wolves with 13 points. “I think it’s absolutely crazy to come back from all these challenges and make it to the championship game. Being ranked at least in the top two, it’s just crazy.”
Timberline wasn’t even allowed to begin practice until right before Christmas. The Boise School District prevented its high school teams from competing until the first week in January because of rising COVID-19 in Ada County.
Shortly after practices started, Timberline coach Andy Jones tested positive for the coronavirus. While the team was able to continue practicing, they postponed their first game against Kuna and didn’t start until Jan. 7 against Capital. Jones missed that game while still in COVID protocol.
“These kids, they found a way to work,” Jones said. “Some kids went to T3 (a gym in Boise), some kids played in their driveway. They found a way to stay in shape. They were frustrated, but they never gave up hope.”
On Thursday, the Wolves once again showed their resiliency.
A 3-pointer by Kailey Huegerich with under 10 seconds left in the first half gave the Wolves a 22-16 lead going into the locker room. Timberline led by as much as 31-19 late in the third quarter before a basket by Meridian’s Jaleesa Lawrence pulled the Warriors within 10 late in the quarter.
It didn’t take long for Meridian to pull back even with the Wolves in the fourth quarter, as back-to-back 3-pointers by Lawrence and Maddie Wing sparked a 10-0 run. Abby Kinnaman tied it at 31-all with a pair of free throws with 5:13 on the clock.
“I think we needed to keep our focus and not get our head out of it,” said Timberline’s Sophia Glancey. “The game wasn’t over and we started slacking. So we needed to stay focused and we needed to work together.”
After the Warriors (11-3, 7-2) tied it, Glancey hit three of four free throws to give the Wolves a 35-31 lead. Timberline shut Meridian down the rest of the way, allowing just a 3-pointer from Wing, who had three total in the game.
“We all just took a deep breath and calmed down,” said Taylor. “We just understood we had to stay on our people and everyone had to stay disciplined. There were only a few minutes left in the game, we just had to buckle down.”
While a conference championship would be a feather in the cap on the season, Jones said just getting the win Thursday means wrapping up a top-two seed at the district tournament, and that’s huge itself. Now, win or lose against Mountain View on Saturday, the Wolves will be on the opposite side of the bracket as the Mavericks.
“If the three-seed is on your side, or four-seed, this is a pretty balanced league, so I’m not sure that matters a whole lot,” Jones said. “We just want to be opposite of each other. We got that done, so besides it being Mountain View, that’s the only pressure.”
Lauren McCall had 10 points for Timberline while Lawrence led the Warriors with 14 points.