NAMPA — Shot after shot, the Timberline girls basketball team withstood the siege that was the 3-point shooting of Borah’s Jayden McNeal and Sydnie Rodriguez.
By the time the dust settled and the clock read all zeros, it was the Wolves who were still standing and advancing to the 5A state semifinals.
No. 2 Timberline survived nine 3-point field goals and an upset bid by the No. 7 Lions on Thursday to come away with a 42-39 win in the opening round of the 5A state tournament. The Wolves (23-2) will face Rigby at 7 p.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center for a chance to move on to Saturday’s title game.
“I think that helps us get the nervousness out of the way” senior Sophia Glancey, who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, said about winning a close game. “The first game in here is always kind of crazy. It’s a big court, super bright, it reflects light bright, there’s lots of people. Having a close game, it would have been nice to win by more, but I don’t think it was a bad thing. I think it kind of humbles us. There are good teams here, we need to stay focused and play all four quarters.”
Both McNeal and Rodriguez finished with four 3-pointers for the Lions with McNeal finishing with 20 points and Rodriguez scoring 14. Their shooting helped Borah (18-7) nearly erase a 35-24 deficit late in the third quarter.
Borah cut the lead down to 37-36 before Audrey Taylor and Lauren McCall hit free throws down the stretch.
“We really kept our composure,” said McCall, who finished with 10 points, including two big free throws with 18.2 seconds left in the game. “I think that’s our biggest thing in our past, not keeping our composure. I think it was really good for us and everyone had each other’s backs. That was the biggest thing for us.”
Borah showed just how dangerous of a shooting team it could be out of the gate, as Rodriguez hit three of her 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game to put the Lions ahead 11-2. But Timberline closed the quarter with a 10-0 run, capped by a Piper Davis 3-pointer at the end to give the Wolves the lead.
The two teams were tied at 20 at halftime, with Borah’s Maddie Montoya hitting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Timberline regrouped and started the second half on a 15-4 run, taking an 11-point lead on an Aly Cox basket late in the third. As it turned out, the Wolves needed every little bit of that cushion on the Lions.
“The first half we were feeling things out, the depth perception is different with the curtain being so far back,” Glancey said. “I think the first half was kind of a wakeup call and the second half was like now we got to play, now we got to do what we know how to do.’”
But Borah quickly started getting momentum back on its side, with Rodriguez hitting a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third and McNeal hitting a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, making it 35-30.
It was the first of four 3-pointers made by McNeal in the final quarter.
“That’s not something that they have done,” Timberline coach Andy Jones said about Borah’s 3-point shooting. “They picked a good time to have their best game. They played really well, you got to hand it to them. They pushed us right over the edge, to the point where I felt like we had to pull the ball out.”
After McNeal hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-36 with 3:12 left on the clock, Timberline began to slow things done. The Wolves dragged more than two minutes off the clock — a tactic which had come back to bite them with a late turnover in the district championship loss to Boise last week — before Borah began to foul.
Timberline had a few close calls in those two minutes, as Borah forced one jump ball, but the possession arrow favored the Wolves. Timberline also had to use one timeout.
“We got to the point where we had a one-point lead and had to shorten the game,” Jones said about the decision to stall. “Momentum was not heading our way. The kids did a pretty good job, we had a couple close calls, but I’m glad the arrow favored us on that one jump ball, that was pretty important.”
Taylor hit 1 of 2 free throws with 39 seconds left and after an errant Borah pass went out of bounds, McCall hit two free throws to extend the lead to four. McNeal hit another 3-pointer for Borah with 5.4 on the clock to bring it back within one, but Taylor sank two more free throws and Davis intercepted an inbound pass to prevent Borah from attempting a potential tying 3-point shot.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is,” Jones said about the game. “Like Jimmy V (Valvano) used to say, you got to survive and advance.”
RIGBY 62, THUNDER RIDGE 47: Kylie Dansie scored 18 points as Rigby picked up its second win against Thunder Ridge this season.
The Trojans (19-5) split their regular season meetings with the Titans, winning 58-50 on Thunder Ridge’s home court. Thunder Ridge (20-4) also beat Rigby in the district tournament.
Hadley Good finished with 11 points for the Trojans, while Kambree Barber had nine points and nine assists.
Aspen Caldwell led Thunder Ridge with 22 points.