Audrey Taylor and Sophia Glancey have been playing basketball together since they were seven years old.
Over the last decade, there has been a year or two where one joined another team, but somehow some way they always find themselves back on the same team.
For the Timberline girls basketball team, that connection has proved to be invaluable. With Taylor playing guard and Glancey in the post, the two seniors have helped lead the Wolves (22-2) back to the 5A state tournament, where they will be the No. 2 seed. Timberline will take on Borah (18-6) in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.
“Audrey and I know each other so well, since we’ve been playing together for so long,” said Glancey. “We have really good chemistry, and I think that’s really important in the post and guard position.”
The connection between the two won’t end at Timberline, either. Both are signed to continue playing during their college careers at Northern Arizona.
“I’m really excited to see how the connection can keep growing,” said Taylor. “Right now, I feel like we have a good idea of how each other moves. But in one year, or two or three years from now, when we’re older at Northern Arizona, and we’ve got an ever better feel for each other, I think it’s going to be crazy and it’s going to be really hard to stop.”
The pair have certainly been hard to stop this year. Glancey is nearly averaging a double-double this season, leading the Wolves with 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Taylor is averaging 13.4 points per game and is second on the team with 84 assists.
“They’ve been team captains together for two years now,” said Timberline coach Andy Jones. “They’re very competitive and can get pretty competitive with each other, but not anything that is unhealthy. They both are very intent on finishing the season on the highest note possible. They know they need each other and they need the rest of the team. They just fit well together as far as what each of them gives the team.”
From YMCA basketball, to AAU basketball to multiple club teams, Glancey jokes that it was usually her following Taylor. Taylor would join a new team and before long, Glancey would join as well.
“I feel like half the time, we don’t even plan on following each other to places,” Glancey said. “It just keeps ending up that way. Even on our visits to Northern Arizona, we went together and on the visit, I was ready to commit. I didn’t know where Audrey was leaning, but she committed the day before me.”
Once they entered high school, the roles reversed, and Taylor started following Glancey. In her seventh-grade year, Taylor started playing summer ball in the Boise High program. She decided to start her school career with the Brave, while Glancey went to Timberline.
They both made their respective varsity teams as freshmen, but after an off-court injury a month into her season, Taylor said she started missing all her friends in the Timberline program who she had grown up playing with.
On Thanksgiving Day 2018, Taylor was walking down some stairs with her hands in her pockets when she missed a step and fell, splitting open her lip. The injury forced her to sit out for a few weeks. She says she hadn’t yet grown as close to her Boise teammates as she had with her friends over at Timberline, so she said during that time she began to feel a bit isolated.
“I guess I had a lot more friends at Timberline, and I just kind of felt alone,” Taylor said. “I decided it would probably be better for me to just go back to where I felt more comfortable socially and academically.”
Taylor transferred over to Timberline after Christmas break, but because of IHSAA transfer rules, she had to sit out an entire year. She wasn’t able to actually play for the Wolves until late in her sophomore season.
Meanwhile, Glancey was starting to make a name for herself on a talented Timberline team that was in the midst of making its first state tournament run since 2005. Jones, who had come over from Middleton during the offseason, knew he had a talented squad. But even he admits Glancey wasn’t on his radar until she showed up at an open gym shortly after he took the job.
Timberline already had an established post player in Emma Ellinghouse, who is currently playing with the Santa Clara women’s basketball team. But throughout the summer, Glancey proved that she could bring value to the Wolves.
“As far as the post, Emma Ellinghouse was a star in the SIC, she was one of the best kids in the state,” Jones said. “But Sophia comes into the first open gym and I’m like ‘who is this?’ She’s over 6-feet tall, and an eighth grader, I was like ‘wow this is cool.’ She ended up going with us through the summer and she wasn’t just a surprise to me, she was a surprise to all the coaches.”
Glancey’s role also increased after Ellinghouse suffered a knee injury that summer and Timberline not only qualified for state, it finished third. The next season, Taylor joined the team with about six games left in the regular season. The Wolves advanced to the 5A District III Championship game and the State Championship game, losing to Mountain View both times. In their junior year, they won the Southern Idaho Conference regular season title. This season, the Wolves went through an unbeaten SIC slate before falling to Boise in last Friday’s district title game.
In each of the last two seasons, both Taylor and Glancey have served as captains for Timberline.
“They’ve had quite the impact on the Timberline program,” Jones said. “Audrey is fast and can get hot, where she can take over a quarter or take over a half. Whereas Sophie is just very consistent. She’s there, there, there. It’s just different kind of poisons.”
Even though they’ve played together for so long, their decisions to go to Northern Arizona came separately this past September. While Taylor said she had a good idea that Glancey was going to join her when she committed to Northern Arizona, she kept her cards close when making her own decisions, so as not to influence Glancey’s.
“I was trying not to tell her the way I was leaning, because I wanted her to make her own decision independent of what I was doing,” Taylor said. “I think we were both trying to let each other make our own decisions, but we both knew we had the same offer.”
Glancey found out Taylor’s destination when she called the coaches at Northern Arizona to tell them she was committing. Before she had even gotten the words out of her mouth that she was committing, the coaches asked if she had heard that Taylor had done the same the day before.
But for both players, getting to have a familiar face at the next stage makes the anticipation for it much more exciting.
“It’s wild, if you had told me this is the way things would end up when I was seven, I would have thought you were ridiculous and told you I was a soccer player,” Glancey said. “I would have been shocked, because when I was following Audrey everywhere I was like ‘she is so much better than me. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I would have been absolutely shocked to find out we’d end up going to the same place. It’s funny, because Audrey and I are friends, but we’ve never been best, best friends. So, it’s funny that we’re following each other everywhere. It’s a weird twist of fate, but I’m really excited about it.”