BOISE — Emma Ellinghouse still can’t bring herself to go in there.
The guest bedroom on the main level of her two-story house that is.
The Timberline High School girls basketball player really hasn't stepped foot in there in more than a year. It’s the place where the senior post experienced her most difficult times while recovering last year from a torn ACL — an injury that nearly robbed Ellinghouse of her future.
But it hasn’t stopped the Santa Clara University signee from averaging nine points and eight rebounds per game for the No. 1-ranked Wolves (9-1 overall, 9-1 5A SIC) this season.
"She had everything she had ever worked for taken away from her in a blink of an eye," Timberline coach Andy Jones said. “But through it all, she found out just how important basketball really was to her. And she didn’t just come back. She came back as a stronger player and person.”
It was apparent early on that the 6-foot-4 Ellinghouse was meant to play basketball.
She was already as tall as her mother, Gina, who is 5-9, in the fourth grade.
“I’ve been looking up to her for quite a while now,” Gina said while laughing.
Gina and her husband Tim certainly thought she had a future in the sport too. They signed their only daughter up to play in the third grade.
And Ellinghouse, got a lot of attention.
“I would hear parents from out of town say, ‘She was probably held back two or three years,’” Gina said. “I saw my very sweet, easy-going child turn into something else on the court. She was kind of pushing the other kids around a little bit.”
Jones first noticed Ellinghouse in the eighth grade. Jones, who was coaching for Middleton at the time, was helping host a club tournament for her Hoop Dreams team. He went up to then athletic director, Ted Reynolds, and asked about her. It turned out that Reynolds had been in Ellinghouse’s parents wedding.
“I was chastising Ted because we had an opening in our administration and Emma’s father is an administrator. So it was like, 'How in the world did you not put in a call to him to get this kid over here?'” Jones said. “She already had a lot of coordination and a lot of skill. You could just tell she was going to be something special even back then.”
The born-and-raised Boisean didn’t disappoint upon arriving at Timberline a year later.
She earned All-5A SIC honors that first season. Ellinghouse was just one of two freshmen to make the team. Boise’s Peyton McFarland, a University of Utah signee, was the other.
Ellinghouse then had another All-SIC honorable mention selection the following year.
But playing at state still eluded her and the rest of the team. It figured to be only a matter of time, though, when Jones, whose six state championships are the second-most by any girls basketball coach in Idaho history, was hired at the end of her sophomore year.
And that was the case for everyone — except Ellinghouse.
She had been in his system for all of two months when it happened.
It was the last day of team camp at Oregon State University on June 28. The Wolves were in the semifinals of the camp's tournament.
Ellinghouse was on a fast break after senior guard Ava Ranson stole the ball. Just as Ranson passed her the ball for a layup, the opposing coach yelled, “Take her out! Take her out! Take her out!” Ellinghouse was shoved in the back while coming down on her right leg. She made the layin.
There was no whistle — just a high-pitched scream. It was loud enough to reach her parents from across the arena.
Gina only managed to make out a few of her daughter’s words as she reached her lying motionless on the baseline.
“I guess I’m going to community college now mom.”
Doctors confirmed Ellinghouse’s worst fear — a torn ACL in her right knee a week later. The ACL was literally hanging off of the bone.
A chunk of her patellar tendon was used to create an entirely new ACL during surgery on July 17.
Afterwards, Ellinghouse wasn’t even able to walk up the steps to her own bedroom upstairs. So she spent the next couple of months confined to that guest room.
In there, Ellinghouse needed help with the basic necessities like getting in and out of bed and changing clothes. The pain was so unbearable that Ellinghouse rarely got a full night’s rest.
It was also where she communicated with college coaches. Although with each passing day, those became less and less frequent. The stacks of letters that Ellinghouse received so much of as a freshman and sophomore, just stopped coming altogether. Coaches didn’t return her calls as well.
Eight schools dropped Ellinghouse from their recruiting list entirely.
“I was so scared that I would never play again. That was the thought that stayed in my head,” Ellinghouse said. “My mom just kept reminding me if they dropped off then I didn’t want to go there anyways. I wasn’t meant to go there. But it didn’t help. It all still felt like my fault.”
It hit Ellinghouse particularly hard when after sixth months of rehabhing twice a week and doing hundreds of hours more on her own — often times in the middle of the night — the therapist said she wasn’t even close.
Ellinghouse was done.
But her parents didn’t let her quit. After a two-hour conversation at the dining room table later that night, she was back at therapy the next day.
All the while, the Wolves were in the middle of their best season in years. They spent the final five weeks of the regular season ranked in the top-5 of the state media poll, coming in as high as No. 3. Timberline ended up snapping a 13-year postseason drought and finishing third at state with Ellinghouse on the bench.
“I definitely had to mentally prepare myself before every game to sit there and not be able to do anything,” Ellinghouse said. “I knew I had to be the biggest cheerleader I could and be a bright spot for my teammates even if I was dying on the inside.”
The day Ellinghouse had long waited for, finally came on April 10.
She wasn’t expecting to be cleared that day — far from it in fact.
It was just an ordinary Wednesday with her usual physical therapy session. Ellinghouse went through her regular workouts before she and her mom saw the doctor. The first words out of the doctor’s mouth were, “I think you’re good.”
They quickly looked at each other and asked the doctor to repeat herself.
“You’re good.”
Ten months after breaking down in tears, Ellinghouse did so again.
Her first game back was last spring during a tournament in Auburn, Washington, with Hoop Dreams. Ellinghouse came off of the bench two minutes in. It came just 11 months after suffering a potential career-ending injury.
“I don’t even know if I have the words for that moment,” Ellinghouse said. “When I stepped back onto that court, I felt like myself again, and I hadn’t been that for a really long time. I was relieved more than anything because it was finally over.”
Two and a half months later, the letters and phone calls started coming again. She received Division I offers to schools like Eastern Washington, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, Nevada and Santa Clara, which had stuck by her the entire time.
Santa Clara head coach Bill Carr checked in on her almost every day.
“She's talented, a good person and comes from a great family. Those are the type of people we want to recruit and that’s all that should really matter,” Carr said. “I think if you look across the landscape of college basketball, you’re going to see a lot of players who have gone through knee surgeries come back and have good careers. We have a young lady on our team right now who's been through two knee surgeries and is having a great senior year. So it’s not the end of your career anymore.”
Ellinghouse announced her commitment there on Oct. 29. She will join a program that's won an NIT championship and made six NCAA Tournament appearances.
But Ellinghouse has unfinished business with Timberline first. She wants to bring the school its first state title in 16 years. And so far, she's on her way to doing just that.
The Wolves are on a five-game winning streak and eight of their wins have come by double digits with a point differential of 26.4 points. It’s all added up to the best start in at least 14 years and a second chance for Ellinghouse, whose only reminder now is that guest room.
And that’s collecting dust, while she’s gone back to leaving other players in it.
“There was no way to get over it than through it,” Ellinghouse said. “It was stressful — very stressful. But I don’t regret it because I feel like I was put through this for a reason. It taught me a lot about hard work and I've realized I’m a lot tougher than I thought. I feel like I can get through anything now.”