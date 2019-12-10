BOISE — Andy Jones completely spaced it.
The Timberline High School girls basketball coach didn’t realize until nearly 40 minutes after a 48-32 victory over Boise Tuesday evening, that he had picked up his 400th career win.
He had a speech prepared to thank his entire team and everything.
“I really blew it,” Jones said while laughing.
But his forgetfulness on the evening didn’t take anything away from the milestone. And Jones, whose six state championships in 26 years of coaching, which only trails legendary coach Emery Roy (9) for the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history, earned the historic feat with an impressive win.
The Wolves snapped the Brave's eight-game winning streak and moved into first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference with a 48-32 victory at the Colosseum at Boise High School. Jones is now 400-207.
“I just want to make sure that I thank the Timberline High School administration and (athletic director) Tol Gropp for giving me this opportunity,” Jones said. “I just want to thank the girls that play in our program for kind of giving me that spark back to keep doing it. They gave my passion back to the whole sport, so I really appreciate them.”
Jones, who turns 54 in a couple of weeks, thought the rare achievement was out of reach a few seasons ago. He stepped down after 16 seasons and five state championships at Middleton on March 5, 2018. He won his other title at Caldwell.
But a little more than a month later, another opportunity presented itself. He was hired as the Timberline coach on April 13, 2018.
Jones ended the Wolves’ 13-year state playoff drought and brought home a third-place trophy in his first season. He has Timberline (7-1 overall, 7-1 5A SIC) in contention once again — Tuesday was proof of that.
“I’m so happy for (Coach) Jones and very proud to be coached by him,” Timberline senior guard Ava Ranson said. “I’m incredibly grateful he came into this program and I’m glad we could help him achieve his 400th win.”
The Wolves led for all but 30 seconds in the first quarter. After Boise’s Peyton McFarland, a University of Utah signee, scored the game’s first points on a lay-in with six minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Timberline took over.
A 3-pointer by Ranson at the top of the key 30 seconds later, gave the Wolves the lead for good. The Brave (8-2, 7-1) did cut the lead to one at 5-4 on another McFarland layup with five minutes to go, but that was as close as they came. A tip-in by sophomore post Sophia Glancey jumpstarted a 14-0 run over the next three minutes that handed Timberline a 19-4 advantage with 2:12 left in the first.
Ranson was responsible for nine of those points.
The Montana State signee had 17 points alone in the first quarter and the Wolves led 24-7.
“I came in, I knew it was a big game, I knew the intensity of the crowd was going to be high, so I came out there and made a statement,” Ranson said. “It feels good because my teammates are on my side and they got my back and I got theirs and we go and do it as a team.”
Timberline’s defense did the rest. It forced Boise to commit 15 turnovers and turned those into 17 points.
The Brave also had by far their worst shooting night of the season. They shot just 10 of 44 (22.7%) from the field, 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range and 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the free throw line.
It all resulted in them being held to a season-low 32 points. It was the fewest points Boise had scored in a game since losing to Timberline in the third-place game at state last year. The Brave entered averaging 51.6 points per game. They also had a point differential of 15.1.
“I’m looking at those numbers right now, and I don’t know who you’re going to beat when you have a night like that,” Boise coach Kim Brydges said. “I think we took some shots that were out of offense. I think we forced some shots and I know we settled a lot.”
McFarland was the only Boise player to reach double figures in scoring with 12 points. She did record a double-double with 12 rebounds.
The Brave visit a Meridian team that’s won its last four games at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"Yes, this one stings, but they're going to brush it off and focus on a really good Meridian team," Brydges said. "That's what they do and what you have to do when something like this happens."
Ranson logged a game-high 25 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 3-point range. She was also 9 of 11 from the charity stripe to go along with a pair of assists.
“She’s a game wrecker,” Jones said. “It’s pretty tough to beat someone that can get that hot.”
Glancey flirted with a double-double with 11 points and seven boards.
Timberline returns home at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Borah.