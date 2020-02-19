MERIDIAN — This time last year, Annie Mintz was a stay-at-home mom to her two kids Hunter (4) and Raelynn (2).
She had also been out of coaching for years with zero varsity head coaching experience.
The first-year Cole Valley Christian School girls basketball coach now has the program poised to make a serious run at its first state championship in history. The unexpected hire will lead the third-ranked Chargers (19-4) into battle against Bear Lake (17-8) at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Kuna High School in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“She’s done a great job,” senior post Madeline Cooke said. “It’s a job that brings a lot of pressure and sometimes negative attention. But she’s really proven that she has what it takes to nurture and grow young women into the best players and athletes they could be.”
Being a coach was never really the plan for the 31-year-old Mintz.
She was a player first and foremost — a good one at that.
The Fresno, California, native out of Clovis West High School went to nearby Santa Clarita at The Master’s University, where she played a key role in pulling off the greatest comeback in NAIA Tournament history. The Mustangs were down 25 points to Olivet Nazarene with 10 minutes remaining in a 2017 first-round game. Mintz, a sophomore at the time, capped the improbable rally by draining a 3-pointer with a minute left. The Master’s University won 99-95.
“She had the confidence just to lift a 3-point shot and you could have heard a pin drop for a few seconds. You could hear the crowd wanting to erupt,” The Master’s University coach Dan Waldeck said. “Nothing but the bottom of the net. The crowd just goes ballistic.”
Mintz went on to become a three-time All-American and ranked in the top-10 in 10 statistical categories in program history. She is second all-time in 3-point percentage (40%) and free throw percentage (81%) just to name a few.
But her storied career had an unfortunate end.
She admits the realization of it being her senior year got to her. Mintz had a rough start to the season before breaking her left wrist with two months left in the season. She still played and shot 41% from 3-point range — the sixth-best in school history. However, Mintz missed out on becoming just the second four-time All-American, and the final game of her illustrious career was a 81-56 loss to Biola University (Calif.) in the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
When Mintz graduated in 2010, she didn’t so much as watch the sport for years.
“I was kind of depressed about basketball being done for me because it was my life,” Mintz said. “And it was my fault. I wasn’t proactive about putting myself out there to play after college like overseas. I wanted to really bad. But I felt sorry for myself because of everything that had happened that final year and it was all done before I knew it.”
She married her husband Caleb the following year and moved to Boise. Mintz got a job at Starbucks.
Basketball seemed to be done with her — until a fateful phone call.
In 2014, East Junior High Principal David Greene, who went to church with Mintz, offered her a job as a special education assistant. It’s also where she got her first coaching job as the ninth-grade girls basketball coach.
The team struggled. But it didn’t matter. Mintz was back in basketball.
“Not that I needed to be snapped out of it, but it was such a good opportunity to rediscover my love of the game I guess you could say,” Mintz said. “It just reminded me that basketball is a game and it’s fun.”
The newfound coaching career then took her to Timberline High the following year. She spent two seasons as the sophomore coach before leaving in 2017 to take care of her children. Raelynn had just been born. So Mintz played basketball for the first time since college in what she referred to as an “old ladies league” to get her basketball fix.
Coaching wasn’t done with her yet, though.
Stu Stells, who had spent the last couple of seasons constructing the current roster at Cole Valley, resigned last summer after leading the Chargers to a third-place finish at state to take the same job at Meridian.
“It was a source of tension for a while and definitely something we had to process through,” senior forward Emma Scudder said. “But we had to trust that something was going to come out of it. That’s the only thing we could do in a tough situation like that.”
However, Cole Valley Christian athletic director Connor Jackson was having a hard time filling the position. Jackon, an alumni of The Master’s University himself, called Waldeck to see if he knew anyone in the area. Mintz was the first person to come to his mind.
Mintz was hired on Aug. 28.
The Chargers returned seven players, including five All-2A Western Idaho Conference players.
“Walking in with that much talent was kind of intimidating,” Mintz said. “If I blow it, I’m never going to have another coaching job again.”
But Mintz did the complete opposite.
Cole Valley Christian ended Melba’s 42-game conference winning streak, spent the entire year in the state media poll — being ranked as high as second — and won the district championship for the first time since 2015 to advance to state for the sixth consecutive season.
Fifteen of its wins have come by double figures, including over 5A Centennial. The Chargers have a point differential of 27.6 against opponents.
Not bad for someone who was picking up after her kids a year ago. OK, she still is — during the day. But at night, she’s picking up wins.
And hers and the program’s biggest one in history could come this weekend.
“It’s crazy when I think about it for me,” Mintz said. “It’s been so fun. My husband and my kids come to almost every game, so we’re doing this as a family. And what I love about Cole Valley is there’s such a family atmosphere that we bring our kids to the games and it’s almost like free babysitting. My kids just get passed around. The students love it.”