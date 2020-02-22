NAMPA — Savannah Khoury realized it almost immediately.
That the Cole Valley Christian senior’s playing career was over with still 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game. With tears running down her face, she stared off into space at the end of the bench.
Khoury was barely able to bring herself to watch the best season in program history come up short of the ultimate prize.
Playing in their first state championship game in school history, the third-ranked Chargers were unable to end Soda Springs’ reign. The No. 1 Cardinals became the first 2A classification team in history to win three consecutive state championships with a 67-56 victory over Cole Valley Christian on Saturday in the 2A title game at the Ford Idaho Center.
"This is one of the best teams I've still ever played with," Khoury said. "I'm just really proud to be on this team. I'm really proud that we made school history by getting second place, which is not what we wanted. But I think just getting here still says a lot about who we are as a team and how we'll be remembered."
Cole Valley Christian sophomore wing Anna Veeck scored a team-high 23 points with six rebounds. Sophomore forward Ellie Frass also reached double figures with 10 points for the Chargers (21-5), who overcame a lot this season just to get to the finals.
The Chargers didn’t even have a coach until two months before the season started. That’s because Stu Sells, who had just led the program to a third-place state finish the year before, resigned to take the same job at Meridian.
But Cole Valley snapped Melba’s 42-game Western Idaho Conference winning streak in a 55-47 win on Dec. 19. It was also the first time the Chargers had beaten the Mustangs in 11 games. They defeated them again for their first district title since 2015 and qualified for state for the sixth year in a row.
And after back-to-back losses in the semifinals, Cole Valley made it to the championship game for the first time in the school’s 48-year history.
"They're fighters. They're competitors," first-year coach Annie Mintz said. "It's hard coming in with a new coach, but they just bought in right away. They've had to make a ton of adjustments throughout the year, but every step of the way, there hasn't been one question or doubt in their mind."
The team standing in the Chargers' way of making more history was one that had been unbeatable. Soda Springs entered the game on a 47-game winning streak against 2A opponents. All of three of those wins had come by double figures with a point differential north of 28.
And early on, Cole Valley looked like it was just going to be another team run out of the gym by the Cardinals.
It did score the game’s first points on a jumper by Frass. The Chargers even took the lead on two more occasions, including at 9-6 with 5:30 to go in the opening quarter after a layin by Khoury stamped a 7-0 run.
But then came Soda Springs.
Dani Smith’s 3-pointer with 6:20 left in the first half capped an 18-2 run to give the Cardinals a 29-15 lead. But Soda Springs, which at that point, had drained seven 3-pointers, went cold. It missed six of seven shots and turned the ball over three times to close the half.
The Chargers took advantage with a 12-2 run. A corner 3-pointer by Veeck with seven seconds left capped it, cutting the deficit to 31-27 at the break.
"We definitely have a strong team," Veeck said. "We just go in and just play our best and play our hearts out. That's all you can do instead of focusing on the score."
Cole Valley was unable to keep the momentum up in the second half, though.
It started simply enough with Khoury missing a pair of free throws 14 seconds in that would have brought the Chargers to within two. They were unable to get any closer than five points after committing seven turnovers, going 9 of 25 (36%) from the field and 7 of 14 from the free-throw line. And despite having eight players on the roster that are at least 5-foot-10, Cole Valley Christian was outrebounded 31-30 and scored just four points in the key.
"I think we saw the score and maybe let that get to us a little bit," Khoury said. "We started playing the score instead of just playing our game."
The deficit went back up to double digits on a couple of free throws by Jorianne Balls 34 seconds into the fourth. And it stayed that way for most of the quarter after Soda Springs made 20 straight free throws.
Sadie Gronning, who finished with a game-high 31 points, had most of those. She went 16 of 20 from the free-throw line.
The Chargers will bring back five players, including three starters, next season.
"We're gonna get back here next year for sure," Mintz said. "The girls are already asking about when the next practice is. So they're ready to go already."