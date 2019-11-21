The Idaho Press continues with its Treasure Valley girls basketball preview with the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
In previous years, the 4A SIC has typically only been a two-team race between Middleton and Bishop Kelly. Not anymore.
Caldwell bucked that trend last year. And with the emergence of Kuna and Nampa, along with teams on the rise like Emmett and Vallivue, how the league is exactly going to shake up is anyone’s guess.
Take a look and see.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTSCoach: Derek McCormick
Last season: 18-7
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Anna Schmautz, so., G; Ali Chatterton, jr.. G.
Notes: Bishop Kelly found itself in unfamiliar territory in February — home. For only the second time since 2009, it missed the state tournament. The Knights, who played in three state title games during that span, including winning one in 2013, may find themselves in a similar situation this season. The cupboard is pretty bare with the loss of three All-SIC players and only two returners back in total. They have just two seniors on the entire roster. But there’s a reason why Bishop Kelly has been one of the most consistent programs in the valley.
CALDWELL COUGARSCoach: Ashley Green
Last season: 21-6
State: Runner-up.
Key players: Jade Martinez, sr., G; Kat Vallejo, sr.; G; Belle Bowers, sr., G.
Notes: The Cougars were the surprise of the season last year. With a first-year coach, they advanced to the state title game for the first time since 2001. And with seven players back this season, Caldwell could pick up where it left off. But there will be one noticeable absence. Jalen Callender, the SIC Player of the Year and one of the best players to come out of the program in recent memory, is at the College of Southern Idaho now. However, with Martinez and Vallejo, who were both All-SIC selections last year, and a bevy of other returners, Caldwell should be just fine.
COLUMBIA WILDCATSCoach: Neal Robertson
Last season: 2-18
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Molly Simpson, sr.; G; Mia Nottingham, jr., W
Notes: Columbia has won just four games total over the last three seasons, one of which came against a junior varsity team. The Wildcats have only beaten one conference opponent during that span —it came last year. And Laurie Kiester abruptly resigned in the middle of the season last year. That’s been the recent history of Columbia. But it’s a past it’s hoping to erase starting this season. The Wildcats have three starters back and their new coach had a hand in turning around the boys program. So things could be looking up.
EMMETT HUSKIESCoach: Stu Peterson
Last season: 7-18
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Gemma LeVergne, sr., G Jazzy Jenkins, jr., G
Notes: It’s been a process for Emmett since moving up to the 4A classification in 2016. It hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since the change. But after three years of taking their lumps, the Huskies may finally be able to contend. One of, if not the best backcourts in the league, will help with that. Jenkins emerged as a sophomore by being an All-SIC second-team pick, while LeVergne was honorable mention. So if the other pieces around them can do their part, Emmett could be a darkhorse.
KUNA KAVEMENCoach: Dennis Jordan
Last season: 14-11
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Miaja Mills, sr., G; Gracee Gustin, jr., G; Alexis Haws, jr., P.
Notes: Kuna eliminated perennial power Bishop Kelly from postseason contention and came within a play-in game win from going to the dance a year ago. But with eight returners, most of whom started at different points, back from that team, Kuna’s chance of breaking through this season is high. Shoot, they might even do more than that. Mills (1st) and Gustin (2nd) were both all-conference picks. And with a natural athlete like Haws, an All-SIC first-team pick in soccer, Kuna has to be taken as a serious threat by any team.
MIDDLETON VIKINGSCoach: Jacob Doty
Last season: 24-3
State: Third place.
Key players: Zoey Moore, sr., G; Ashley Campbell, sr., G; Payton Hymas, so., G.
Notes: There’s no other way to put it, Middleton is the standard of 4A basketball. Five state titles — the most ever in the classification — say so. And even with a coach not named Andy Jones, the Vikings proved that again last season. They won both SIC and District III titles before almost becoming the first team to knock off the eventual state champion, Century, which finished the year unbeaten. However, Middleton is dealing with another coaching change. Nichole Williamson resigned two months before the start of the season, so Doty, who was her assistant, takes over on an interim basis. But he’ll have a lot of talent to work with, especially in Moore, an All-SIC first-team selection despite primarily coming off of the bench last season.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
Coach: Jack Dooley
Last season: 10-14
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Hanna Seabaugh, sr., G; Piper Curry, so., F; Audrah Radford, so., G.
Notes: The Bulldogs haven’t been to state since 2014, but there’s excitement in the air again. No team in the conference has more returners coming back than them. Dooley basically gets his entire team back from a year ago with 10 players returning. Nampa took a giant step forward with that group last season. It had more wins than in each of the last three seasons combined. A lot of that had to do with Curry, who turned into a freshman phenom by earning All-SIC second-team honors. But Seabaugh wasn’t too far behind as an honorable mention selection. So the Bulldogs could be this year’s sleeper.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKSCoach: Dean Metzger
Last season: 2-20
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Natalie Barclay, so., G; Evony Castro, jr., G; Jacee Thomas, jr., G.
Notes: The Warhawks only started their program three years ago. So there were understandably going to be some growing pains in trying to build a program. But it’s hard to do so without stability. They’ve already had three different coaches. The result has been just five total wins in school history. Ridgevue didn’t pick up its first conference wins until last season — and that was against Columbia. However, it does bring back seven players this season, and that’s a good start. So if Metzger can lay a good foundation and see this thing through, the Warhawks could go forward instead of seemingly having to hit the reset button every year.
VALLIVUE FALCONSCoach: Jordan Ax
Last season: 7-6
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Jasmyne Boles, sr., G Jaedyn Rhoton, sr., G.
Notes: Vallivue hasn’t had a lot to celebrate over the last seven years. It hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since 2012. But there’s good reason to be a little more optimistic for the 2019-20 campaign. The Falcons might just have the best player in the conference in Boles, who at almost 6-foot, can run the floor and was an All-SIC first-team selection a season ago. And they brought in a new coach who knows a little something about turning a program around. Ax was on Ryan Lundgren’s staff, the ex-Vallivue boys coach who took the team to three straight state tournament appearances, including playing for a championship in 2017. Those two things can take a team a long way.
