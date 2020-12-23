It's the defending state champions, the team hasn't lost in over a calendar year and the roster includes two bonafide NCAA Division I players.
So it should come as no surprise that the Mountain View girls basketball team is the runaway favorites in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, earning eight of nine first-place votes from conference coaches.
Early this season, the Mavericks have shown why they are the favorites, jumping out to a 5-0 start. Mountain View holds wins over Meridian, picked to finish third in the conference, and Rocky Mountain, picked to finish fifth. Second-place Timberline and fourth-place Boise don't start their seasons until January.
Can anyone from the pack challenge the Mavericks' claim to a dynasty?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
COACH: Connie Skogrand, 18th season
LAST SEASON: 24-2
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won 5A State Title
KEY PLAYERS: Trinity Slocum, G, sr.; Naya Ojukwu, F, jr.; Nia Williams, G, sr.
NOTES: Mountain View lost seven players from last year's state championship team, but the talent the Mavericks have returning is more than enough to keep expectations high. Slocum, who averaged 14.1 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.8 rebounds per game a season ago, signed with the University of Hawaii last month. Ojukwu, who averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, figures to have her pick of colleges when she is able to sign with a program next year. The junior already has offers from schools around the country like UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Syracuse, Gonzaga and Michigan. Williams also averaged six points per game last year for Mountain View.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
COACH: Andy Jones, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 22-4
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in state title game
KEY PLAYERS: Sophie Glancey, P, jr.; Audrey Taylor, G, jr.; Lauren McCall, G, so.
NOTES: Two years ago, the Wolves broke a 13-year playoff drought. Last season, they made it to the state title game. The Wolves lost a pair of NCAA Division I players, including Co-SIC player of the year Ava Ranson, but Timberline does return Glancey, a first-team All-conference selection who averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. Jones said that it will be a challenge replacing graduating players in a shortened season, but likes the work his team has put in to be successful again. All four of Timberline's losses last year came against Mountain View, with the final three losses being by a combined 11 points.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
COACH: Stu Sells, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 17-7
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Jaleesa Lawrence, sr.
NOTES: Meridian was a dark horse pick last year after qualifying for the 2019 state playoffs and upsetting Mountain View early in the season. After a third-place finish in the conference, the Warriors aren't flying under anybody's radar this season. The Warriors were hit hard by graduation, but Sells says the team still has a lot of skill players and a talented group. Lawrence averaged 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a season ago and was a first-team All-SIC selection.
BOISE BRAVE
COACH: Kim Brydges, 16th season
LAST SEASON: 16-9
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Allison Ross, PG, sr.; Ava Oakland, G, jr.; Elle Dingel G/F, sr.
NOTES: Last season, the Brave relied on Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year Peyton McFarland to run their offense. Brydges said the team needed McFarland, now at Utah, to score double-digit points for them last year. This year she expects a more balanced offensive attack. Ross is Boise's leading returner. She averaged 9.1 points per game and earned second-team all-conference honors despite missing half the year due to a concussion suffered during volleyball tryouts. Oakland, Dingel, Ashley Banks and Ella Nelson all also saw significant time for the Brave last year.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
COACH: BJ Humphreys, second season
LAST SEASON: 16-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Rocky Mountain qualified for the state playoffs last year for the first time since 2015. Humphreys did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
COACH: Todd Corman, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 17-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Alex Stokoe, sr.; Aspen Carter, jr.; Mikalia Bowlden, jr.
NOTES: Corman takes over as coach for Cody Pickett, who left to coach Eagle's boys team. He says the Mustangs will be a young team with many underclassmen playing some significant roles. Eagle has already hit a road block once this season, as the team has had to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Corman says the young team cannot afford another case that causes them to miss two weeks of practice.
BORAH LIONS
COACH: Whitney Kenyon
LAST SEASON: 6-18
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: The Lions took their lumps last season with a sophomore-heavy team. Kenyon did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
KUNA
COACH: Dennis Jordan, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 18-7
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Gracee Gustin, PG, sr.; Darbi Avery, F, sr.; Lauren D'Orazio, G, jr.
NOTES: Kuna was one game from the state playoffs last year, losing to Preston in a state play-in game. Moving up to the 5A classification this year, Jordan said the biggest challenge will be figuring out how to defend much deeper teams. With returning players like Gustin, a first-team All-4A SIC player last year and Avery, who was an honorable mention, the coach says the talent is there. It's just a matter of how they come together as a team.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
COACH: Candace Thornton, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 4-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Annie Stinar, G, jr.
NOTES: After a four-win season last year, the Patriots are looking to the future. Thornton said while Centennial was young last year, the team has also added even more young players who will need to step up this year if the Patriots are to see improvement. Stinar was an all-conference honorable mention last year, averaging 14.4 points per game.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
COACH: Kacy Bonds, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 6-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Olivia Taylor, G, sr.; Jayden Glaze, W, jr.; Breanna Cahoon, F/P, jr.
NOTES: Bonds becomes the second girls basketball coach at Skyview, replacing Cindy Pasta who had coached the Hawks since the school opened in 1996. Bonds, a former boys basketball and football player at Skyview, has been Pasta's assistant the last three years. Skyview returns eight players from last year's team, including all-conference honorable mentions Taylor and Glaze.
CAPITAL EAGLES
COACH: Ron Marthe, 9th season
LAST SEASON: 3-19
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Allie Laufenburger, jr.; Gracie Strickland, jr.; Alexie Johnson, sr.
NOTES: Marthe hopes that experience gained last year will help a young team improve from a three-win season in 2019-20. Laufenburger averaged six points per game last year while Strickland averaged 6.5 rebounds. Marthe is also hoping that Keeli Branin, a transfer point guard from Centennial who hasn't played since the summer before her freshman season, will be a key addition for Capital this season.