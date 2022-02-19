Subscribe
In a final showdown, the Middleton and Bishop Kelly girls basketball teams showed up Saturday.
In the end, Middleton outlasted Bishop Kelly 62-57 in double overtime in the State 4A consolation final.
Payton Hymas led Middleton (20-7) with 13 points and Laney Leavitt had 10. Cassidy Fried led the Vikings on the boards with 14 rebounds.
Addy Laible led Bishop Kelly (19-8) with 11 points and nine rebounds.
BURLEY 58, SKYLINE 43: The Bobcats cruised past the Grizzlies in the state championship game.
3A
WEISER 38, FRUITLAND 25: The Wolverines topped the Grizzlies in the consolation final.
The Wolverines (21-8) outscored Fruitland (18-7) 26-12 in the second half.
Weiser held Fruitland standout athlete Abbi Roubidoux to nine points after she scored 35 the night before.
Mattie Shirts led Weiser with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Tobie Noyer had 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
SNAKE RIVER 43, PARMA 39: Snake River used a 16-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to capture the third-place trophy.
Parma (14-12) was led by Austyn Harris, who had seven points and 10 rebounds. Kaidance Kaiseer had five assists and four steals.
SUGAR-SALEM 47, TETON 32: The Diggers had no problem returning to the top of the state heap, handling the Timberwolves in the state final.
2A
GRANGEVILLE 54, MELBA 39: The Mustangs found themselves in too deep of a hole after a little over a quarter in the third-place game.
The Bulldogs shut out Melba 18-0 in the opening period and the run grew to 23-0 before the Mustangs scored. Grangeville’s biggest lead came at 34-9.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba (20-5) with 11 points and Keylee Wilson had 10 to go with seven rebounds.
1A DIVISION I
OAKLEY 43, NOTUS 25: The Hornets pulled away from the Pirates in the fourth quarter in the consolation title game.
Alexis Cudaback led Notus (18-5) with 14 points and six rebounds.
LAPWAI 63, PRAIRIE 37: The Wildcats breezed to the state title past the Pirates.
1A DIVISION II
ROCKLAND 44, COUNCIL 26: The Bulldogs handled the Lumberjacks in the state title game.
