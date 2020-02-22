The Caldwell girls basketball team left no doubt Saturday.
The Cougars (23-4) jumped all over Sandpoint early, cruising to a 44-29 win to capture third place in the State 4A Tournament.
Jade Martinez led Caldwell with 15 points and three steals as the Cougars opened a 25-10 lead by halftime.
In the championship game, top-ranked Bonneville (27-0) cruised past Century 54-39.
3A
Parma captured third place, holding off Filer 53-45.
The Panthers (19-7) outscored Filer 26-23 in the second half.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 18 points and eight rebounds, Megan Hancock had 16 points and four rebounds and Adyson Harris added 11 points and four steals.
In the championship game, Timberlake handled Snake River 42-32 for its third state title.
2A
New Plymouth captured the consolation title by edging Bear Lake 40-38.
Alyssa Christensen led New Plymouth (20-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
In the third-place game, Melba handled Declo 35-26.
Kate Clark led Melba (21-4) with 12 points and three rebounds.
1A Division I
Lapwai rallied to knock off rival Prairie 46-40 in the state championship game.
1A Division II
Rockland captured the first state title in any sport, topping defending champ Carey 45-30.