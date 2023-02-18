Support Local Journalism


Avery Howell had her third double-double of the state tournament, scoring 26 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Boise girls basketball team won the third-place game at the 5A State Tournament on Saturday, beating Timberline 66-37.

Kaity Haan finished with 12 points for the Brave (23-3), while Alison Turcke scored 10.

