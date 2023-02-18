Avery Howell had her third double-double of the state tournament, scoring 26 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Boise girls basketball team won the third-place game at the 5A State Tournament on Saturday, beating Timberline 66-37.
Kaity Haan finished with 12 points for the Brave (23-3), while Alison Turcke scored 10.
After taking a 24-20 lead into halftime, Boise outscored the Wolves (21-7) 23-6 in the third quarter.
Emmi Swillie led Timberline with 11 points.
RIGBY 45, OWYHEE 28: Owyhee fell in the consolation championship game as Rigby jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter.
Emma Atchley and Adelynn Wright both scored nine for the Storm (20-6).
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
BISHOP KELLY 42, COLUMBIA 37: Jordyn Carnell scored 10 points, leading Bishop Kelly to a third-place trophy at the 4A State Tournament.
Eight different players scored for the Knights (22-4) with Caroline Knothe scoring eight and Addy Laible and Keira Lizama both finishing with six.
Violet Soto led Columbia (15-12) with 11 points.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
WEISER 41, PARMA 35: Tobie Noyer scored 16 points and Mattie Shirts had 13 points to go with nine rebounds as Weiser won the 3A consolation championship.
Brady Reed finished with seven points for the Wolverines (23-4).
Rylie Calkins scored 13 for Parma (20-6).
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
WEST SIDE 49, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 41: Cole Valley fell in the 2A third-place game.
Trinity Holsinger had 20 points for the Chargers (19-7), while Natalie Wetzel scored eight.
1A STATE TOURNAMENT
GRACE 63, LIBERTY CHARTER 32: Liberty Charter fell behind 18-5 after the first quarter and 44-12 by halftime in a consolation championship loss.
Addison Bayne had 15 points for the Patriots (15-8), while Casey Collom scored 10.