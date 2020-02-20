The Parma girls basketball team took control when it mattered most Thursday.
The Panthers pulled away from the Kimberly Bulldogs 52-38 in a State 3A Tournament opener at Middleton High School.
Adyson Harris led Parma with 23 points.
Parma (20-2) meets Timberlake in a semifinal matchup at 8 tonight.
TIMBERLAKE 45, SUGAR-SALEM 42, 2 OT: The Tigers knocked off the two-time defending state champion Diggers.
The Tigers trailed 37-34 with 7.8 seconds remaining in the first overtime, but managed to force a second extra period when Taylor Suko made a 3-pointer.
SNAKE RIVER 56, FRUITLAND 40: The Panthers shot out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter and it was too much for the Grizzlies to overcome.
The Panthers built their largest lead at 30-13.
Snake River made 10 of 20 3-point attempts. Josee Steadman led the way, making 7 of 11 from behind the arc and tying a classification single-game record. She finished with a game-high 20 points.
Lilly Richins led Fruitland with 12 points.
Fruitland (15-10) takes on Teton (18-9) in a consolation game today at 1:15.
FILER 55, TETON 52, OT: The Wildcats held off the Redskins in overtime after Teton rallied to force overtime.
Ella Fisher and Jazmyn Smothers led Filer with 14 points apiece and Alexis Monson added 13.
Waklee Kunz led Teton with 22 points.
Filer (18-6) takes on Snake River (14-10) in the semifinals tonight.