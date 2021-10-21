MERIDIAN — One of the best girls soccer rivalry in the state will get its annual renewal with a state tournament flavor today, albeit a day earlier than normal.
Boise beat Eagle 2-1 on Thursday in the first round of the 5A girls state soccer tournament, setting up a matchup with 5A Southern Idaho Conference rival Rocky Mountain today in the semifinals.
The Brave and Grizzlies have met in each of the last three years in the state championship game, with Rocky Mountain winning the title all three years.
“It will definitely be different,” said Boise sophomore Sammy Smith, who had a goal for the Brave. “I don’t know that I’ve heard of two schools with more of a rivalry than Boise and Rocky Mountain do for girls soccer. We’re a different team this year, and I think we’re going to look to play to our strengths and hopefully come away with a win.”
Smith and Allie Bruce both had first half goals for Boise (15-3-1), which held on after a second-half goal by Eagle. Logan Smith, Sammy Smith’s older sister, assisted on both of Boise’s goal. The trio of the Smith sisters and Bruce had to miss the 5A District III cross country meet for Boise, which was happening up the road from Rocky Mountain High, at Eagle Island State Park, as the soccer match was taking place.
The trio proved to once again be the linchpin of the Brave’s success, just like they have been all season.
“There’s a ton of mutual respect between the three of them, which allows them to compete and push each other to be the best versions of themselves, regardless of whether it’s soccer or cross country,” Boise coach Nicole Arsenault said. “It’s pretty fun to see them, because if you see them off on the sidelines, it’s a completely different thing. They’re goofing off, fooling around and trying to nutmeg each other. When they’re on the field, they’re out for redemption for sure.”
Bruce got the Brave on the board with 26:13 left taking a centering pass from Logan Smith and putting it in. Eighteen minutes later, Sammy Smith took a pass from her sister and beat Eagle goaltender Casey Southard to make it 2-0 going into halftime.
Boise very easily could have added to its lead in the second half if not for some great goaltending by Southard, who had to make quite a few saves on tricky Boise shots.
“I’m just glad we were able to get the goals in that we did,” said Bruce. “We were able to keep putting pressure on them, even when some of our forwards had a lot of minutes on their legs. But they kept the pressure up and they kept shooting and they just kept fighting for it.”
Allyse Bergdolt closed the gap for Eagle (12-8-2), firing a shot into the net from 25 yards out to make the score 2-1 with 26:05 left in the game. But the Mustangs were unable to get the equalizer.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, CENTENNIAL 1: Three-time defending state champion Rocky Mountain scored three unanswered goals in the second half to move on to the semifinal, where it will face Boise.
“That’s always going to be such a good game,” said Rocky Mountain senior Violet Rademacher, who had the Grizzlies' first goal. “Their team is great, I think our team is great too, so it’s going to be a great game overall. Our mentality going into that is to go in super strong. We never underestimate them, we know they’re a great team and anything can happen.”
The Grizzlies (19-1-0) found themselves trailing 1-0 at halftime after Rilee Leigh scored for Centennial following a mad scramble in front of the Grizzlies’ net.
“Centennial came out really aggressive and that probably threw us off a bit,” Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler said. “They just needed to calm down and relax a little.”
Rocky Mountain had a chance to tie the game one minute into the second half as a shot by Nadia Kincaid hit off Centennial goalkeeper Kaiya Pardue’s hand and bounced off the left post and went out of bounds.
Six minutes later, Rademacher got things going for Rocky Mountain. Kaitlyn Slocum took a free kick for the Grizzlies, which bounced off Tryne Tamminga and onto the foot of Rademacher, who put it away.
“I thought Tryne was going to flick it and just put it in and hopefully it was going to go it,” Rademacher said. “But once I saw it was at my feet, it’s happened at practice a couple of times, and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is the moment, we need to get this in and I know it’s going to rally us after that.’”
The Grizzlies went ahead with 26 minutes remaining in the game, after a shot by Tamminga got past Pardue and Kincaid put a touch on the ball to get it into the net. Hailey Murphy added an insurance goal for Rocky Mountain with five minutes remaining.
“I always feel that we’re more of a second half team,” said Rademacher. “We started off pretty slow in the first half and it got a lot better after that. Our intensity got so much higher, we started talking and communicating more. We just started playing Rocky soccer and I think it really turned it around for us in the second half.”
LAKE CITY 3, TIMBERLINE 2: Timberline was able to erase a two-goal deficit, but the Wolves saw their streak of three straight trips to the 5A semifinals come to an end.
Georgia Whitehead had the game-winner for Lake City, scoring in the 55th minute. Timberline (13-5-1) found itself down 2-0 early in the first half as Lucy Evans scored just a minute into the game and Elliotte Kortus scored off a Whitehead assist in the 14th minute.
But Timberline rallied with two goals in a span of four minutes late in the first half. The first goal came off a Brynn Celani free kick with just under 14 minutes to go, that London Carter put into the net via a header.
With just under 10 minutes to go, Afton Rasco tied the game at 2-2 following a Timberline corner kick.
Timberline will face Thunder Ridge in today’s consolation semifinal.
HIGHLAND 5, THUNDER RIDGE 0: After a scoreless first half, Highland scored five goals in the second half to advance to the state semifinals. The Rams will face Lake City in the first semifinal today.