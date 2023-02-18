NAMPA — The Rocky Mountain girls basketball team went into the 5A State Tournament refusing to accept the role of underdogs despite being the No. 7 seed.
But the clock eventually strikes midnight for all but one team.
After beating No. 2 Thunder Ridge and defending state champion Timberline in the first two rounds of the tournament, both games coming in overtime, the magic wore off from the get-go Saturday night for the Grizzlies, as their dreams of their first state title in program history were thwarted by top-seed Coeur d’Alene, which topped Rocky Mountain 65-27 in the state championship game.
“We’ve got a ton to be proud of,” said Rocky Mountain coach BJ Humphreys. “We’ve won (16 of 19), we’ve been playing incredible basketball, this clearly wasn’t what we’ve been doing the last (16 of 19) and I think the moment got us a little bit. But I’m so proud of the team, one game doesn’t define our season. We’re not champions today, but we’re winners.”
Rocky Mountain (18-9) didn’t view their win against Thunder Ridge as an upset. It finished above Timberline in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings. And the Grizzlies had every reason to enter Saturday with confidence they could pull off one more win.
But the Vikings (24-2) put to rest that notion almost immediately. Teagan Colvin hit a 3-pointer to start the game, one of three hit by Coeur d’Alene in the first quarter. Libby Awbery’s 3-pointer made it 12-3 another Colvin 3-pointer made it 19-4.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“Championship Saturday is a different beast,” Humphreys said. “I think we were a little nervous, a little shell shocked. They’re a great team. … It was a buzz saw from the beginning. We were overwhelmed from the start.”
The Viking 3-point onslaught continued through the entire game, as the Coeur d’Alene finished with 11. Colvin hit five of those and finished with a game-high 20 points.
After going into the locker room with a 34-16 lead, Coeur d’Alene came out and hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, sparking a 16-0 run to put the Vikings ahead 50-16 and really putting the damper on any Rocky Mountain comeback hopes it might have had.
“Midway through the first quarter, I threw up my hands and was like ‘What in the world?,’” Humphreys said about the 3-point shooting. “Everybody was hitting them, they were from deep and from everywhere. We’re a great shooting team, and we’re airballing them. Multiple airballs and throwing the ball out of bounds with nobody on the wing. They’re a great team and I don’t want to take anything away from them, but we got caught up in the moment.”
Cianna Legaspi led Rocky Mountain with 10 points, while Brielle Magnuson scored seven.