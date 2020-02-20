NAMPA — Few if anyone would have predicted it.
The Rocky Mountain High School girls basketball team being among the four best teams in the state that is.
It hadn’t had a winning season in five years. It hadn’t been to state since 2015. And at no point this season was it ranked in the state media poll.
But after a 53-49 win over Rigby in the first round of the 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center, the Grizzlies will go down as just that.
Rocky Mountain (16-9) will play No. 2 Timberline (21-3) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in the semifinals.
"It means the world," senior guard and C of I signee Jada Reed said. "Knowing that we're the underdog, and we've been for years, and (to) finally make it to state, let alone the semis, it's an eye-opener."
Annagail Smith, Jada Reed and Marli Reed all finished with 11 points. Smith had a double-double with 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who had a tumultuous three seasons coming into the 2019-2020 campaign.
From 2016-18, they went a combined 13-33 (.394) and the 2017-18 season was the third-worst in program history with just five wins. And B.J. Humphreys, who came over from the College of Idaho men's team, was the third different coach in as many seasons.
It resulted in Rocky Mountain being picked to finish sixth in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference preseason coaches poll.
"I told the girls in the locker room, I said, 'There's probably not one person outside of that locker room that believed or thought that we'd be in the position we are right now,'" Humphreys said. "I didn't know how good or what we were going to do during the season, but the way we've come together, and like I said, our positive enthusiasm, our support for each other, has been incredible."
But the Grizzlies didn’t look like any of those teams.
They scored the first eight points of the game and didn’t allow Rigby (19-6), the winners of its last 10 games — what was the second-longest winning streak in the 5A classification — to score until the 2:54 mark of the opening quarter. It all resulted in a 15-5 first quarter advantage.
Rocky Mountain looked like it was really going to run away with it after Chloe Wright’s layup 25 seconds into the second quarter extended the lead to 12 at 17-5. But the Trojans had other ideas.
Brooke Donnelly’s 3-pointer kick started a 13-0 run. She had 3 treys during the three-minute stretch. Victoria Briggs gave Rigby its first lead of the game at 18-17 with 4:17 remaining to cap the run.
Still, Rocky Mountain took a 22-21 lead into the locker room.
However, in the second half, Rigby stayed close.
It even took the lead at 29-27 with 3:40 left in the third quarter on a steal and layin by Tylie Jones. But a three-point play by Teuila Nawahine 18 seconds later, gave the Grizzlies the lead for good.
They still had to weather the storm of the fourth quarter, though. On four different occasions, the Trojans were within a possession. Yet, each and every time, Rocky Mountain had an answer.
"We just talk about poise," Humphreys said. "You just keep doing what you do. And that's another mantra for us. We put 'Do us' on the board. We just want to play the way we play and keep battling, keep chipping away at a lead or deficit, (and) just keep believing. We've done a great job with that all season."
The Grizzlies finally put the game away for good with 12 seconds left. With them nursing a three-point lead at 52-49, Jada Reed made it a two-possession game after sinking the second of her two free throws.
Rocky Mountain is 0-2 against Timberline this season. The Grizzlies lost by an average of 19.5 points. Although, they’re the only team the Wolves have beaten who didn’t lose by double figures.
TIMBERLINE 50, POST FALLS 29: Most teams would have been happy with a 21-point win to start state. Especially if that team is only making its second state tournament appearance in 14 years.
But the Wolves were far from satisfied after their 17th straight win by double digits to make back-to-back semifinal appearances for the first time since 2004.
"We have some expectations to fill and it's not like we're happy to be here," Timberline coach Andy Jones said. "That's not on any of the kids' mindsets. We have to keep our minds set and stay disciplined and finish things."
Ava Ranson led three different players in double figures with a game-high 13 points. Sophie Glancey was right behind Ranson with 12 points, while Audrey Taylor chipped in 10 for the Timberline, which never trailed, nor was it ever threatened.
Santa Clara signee Emma Ellinghouse got the opening tip from Sophie Glancey. Ellinghouse then got the ball out to Montana State signee Ava Ranson for a layin three seconds into the game. Timberline was off to the races from there with an 8-0 run two minutes in.
The closest Post Falls (13-11) got was six at 8-2 — its first basket of the game with 5:13 left in the first. The Wolves’ lead never dwindled below double digits after Glancey put them up 20-9 with 5:39 remaining in the first half.
"You can feel the energy of the room and it's amazing," Glancey said. "It's so fun to be there. It's kind of a blur now, but tomorrow maybe I'll remember what happened."
Timberline takes on Rocky Mountain, which it hasn’t lost to in three years, at 8 p.m. Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in the semis. The Wolves beat won by 30 points the last time they played them on Jan. 21.