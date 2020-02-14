NAMPA — Liberty Christian coach Brad McCain feared a poor start could be devastating to his Patriots chances Friday in their 1A Division I District III championship game against Rimrock.
The Liberty coach’s worries couldn’t have been more true.
“We respect them, maybe a little too much,’’ McCain said after the Raiders captured the district championship Friday with a convincing 42-16 decision over Liberty. “I think we were more defensive in our head than on the floor.’’
Rimrock coach Kyla Jewett couldn’t have been happier.
“Absolutely, we came ready to go tonight,’’ said the Raiders coach, whose has worked with her four seniors since the eighth grade. “They really wanted this and came out ready to go and hustled their hearts out.’’
Especially on the defensive end as the Raiders forced turnover after turnover in the first half, leading 7-2 after one period and 19-4 at intermission, finishing the half with 16 turnovers.
“Yea, we’d been averaging around 15, 16 a game in our win streak (10 games),’’ McCain said. “You just can’t turn the ball over against a good team like that and expect to win.’’
Despite the loss Liberty (16-8) still advances to the 1A state tournament at Columbia High on Thursday and will face the Genesse/Butte County. Rimrock (23-1) opens against Grace.
Leading the way for Rimrock, as she has for most of her career, was Sintia Varela, who led the way with 16 points and five assists. It was the senior’s three-straight 3=pointers within a 52 second span that broke things open in the third period.
“She’s a good player, a very good player,’’ McCain said of Varela. “And they have a lot of good players behind her, a lot of players with good basketball IQs. They have good role players, they’re well coached and they play a lot together.’’
Jewett agreed, she has some gym rats.
“Oh, they’ve played a lot of basketball together,’’ she said with a laugh. “Spring, summer, fall, they play all the time together.’’
Jewett knew 6-foot-2 Liberty post Madison Hodnett was going to be a concern, but everyone stepped up in holding the standout to six points, including one field goal.
“They did a nice job holding her down. They had two on my one and that makes it tough,’’ said McCain, whose team was outrebounded 34-22 to the Raiders.
Along with Varela, Laura Gasper and Maddie Macmillan had seven points for the Raiders.
RIVERSTONE 33, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 11: The Otters clinched the final spot to the 1A state tourney with the convincing win over the Grizzlies.
Annie Liebich had 14 for the Otters, while Kyla Clouthier had 10. Sarah Ralstin had eight for Greenleaf.