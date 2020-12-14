Jolee Lopez had 14 points and seven rebounds and Sofia Aguilera scored nine points as Wilder beat Notus 39-27 on Monday in 1A Western Idaho Conference action.
Kimberly Arias had eight points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.
CANYON RIDGE 35, EMMETT 29: Jazzy Jenkins had 11 points, but it wasn’t enough for Emmett as the Huskies fell in non-conference action.
Emmett lead 27-25 entering the fourth quarter, but managed just two points over the final eight minutes.
Kenzie Fletcher pulled down 13 rebounds for Emmett.