Sophia Glancey had 18 points and eight rebounds and fellow Northern Arizona University signee Audrey Taylor scored 13 as Timberline opened the season with a 44-37 win against Borah on Tuesday.

Lauren McCall scored seven points for the Wolves, while Aly Cox pulled down eight rebounds and had a team-high four assists.

Jayden McNeal had a game-high 23 points for Borah (1-1).

BISHOP KELLY 53, JEROME 21: Logan McCarthy, Caroline Knothe and Addie Hiler all scored eight points as Bishop Kelly won in a game that featured balanced scoring.

Riley Walker had seven points for the Knights (1-1).

TRI-VALLEY 34, GREENLEAF 34: Hannah Ralstin had nine points for Greenleaf, while Anna Dixon pulled down 10 rebounds.

Shae Olsen had seven points to go with seven rebounds.

