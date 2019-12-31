Nampa High School girls basketball coach Jack Dooley confirmed to the Idaho Press that he stepped down from his position Tuesday.
The resignation came in the middle of his season season with the program. Nampa is 5-5 overall and 3-3 in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Dooley declined comment and only stated "Personal health issues" as his reason.
He went 15-19 in his time with the Bulldogs.
FOOTBALL
BOISE HIGH HIRES NEW FOOTBALL COACH: Boise High School is hoping a former Boise State Bronco can finally be the one to reinvigorate its long struggling football program.
Mike Altieri, who was a backup linebacker for Boise State from 2003 to 2007, including being a part of the famous 2007 Fiesta Bowl team, was hired as the new Boise High football coach last week.
He replaces Jerry O’Mahony who resigned in November after three seasons. He went just 1-26, including 0-9 this past season when Boise lost by an average of almost 42 points per game.
The Brave have the longest active playoff drought in the 5A classification. They haven't been to state since 2002. Boise has also just one winning season in 27 years.
Things got so bad in the fall that Boise had to cancel its junior varsity season. The varsity program nearly did so itself with just 28 players on the roster by season's end.