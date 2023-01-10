CVHS_vs_Melba_1.10.23__073.jpg

Hallie Arnold of Melba High School and Trinity Holsinger of Cole Valley Christian High School go after a loose ball during a basketball game Tuesday night in Meridian.

 Jim Max/For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hallie Arnold scored 16 points and Kendall Clark added 12 as the Melba girls basketball team strengthened its hold on the 2A Western Idaho Conference with a 46-33 win against Cole Valley on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (17-0, 7-0 WIC) now hold a two-game lead on the Chargers (13-4, 4-2).

Recommended for you

Load comments