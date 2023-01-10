Hallie Arnold of Melba High School and Trinity Holsinger of Cole Valley Christian High School go after a loose ball during a basketball game Tuesday night in Meridian.
Hallie Arnold scored 16 points and Kendall Clark added 12 as the Melba girls basketball team strengthened its hold on the 2A Western Idaho Conference with a 46-33 win against Cole Valley on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (17-0, 7-0 WIC) now hold a two-game lead on the Chargers (13-4, 4-2).
Brooklynn Dayley added eight points for Melba.
Hadley Fraas led Cole Valley with 15 points, while Trinity Holsinger scored 12.
TIMBERLINE 65, NAMPA 20: Emmi Swillie and Piper Davis both had 17 points as Timberline rolled to a 5A Southern Idaho Conference SIC win.
Grace Mertes added 12 points for the Wolves (13-2, 7-1 SIC).
Rykelle Sandridge led Nampa (1-13, 0-6) with nine points.
MIDDLETON 64, BORAH 32: Elsie Wyatt scored 19 points, leading Middleton to a SIC victory.
Zoey Blackwell had 14 points, six steals and six assists for the Vikings (9-6, 2-4), while Kylee Landis had 13 points and seven rebounds.
COLUMBIA 57, RIDGEVUE 29: Ellie Robertson scored 23 points, leading Columbia to a 4A SIC victory.
Jada Myers added 11 points for the Wildcats (8-7, 6-1).
CALDWELL 41, VALLIVUE 38: Yasmeen Montanez scored 10 points and Gabrielle Adams added nine as Caldwell (4-10, 3-3) won in SIC play.
Paige Upson led Vallivue (0-14, 0-7) with 14 points.
PARMA 61, FRUITLAND 26: Kaidance Kaiser had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Parma stayed unbeaten in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Rylie Calkins had 12 points for the Panthers (14-2, 5-0 SRV), while Taylor Kaiser scored 11.
COMPASS CHARTER 36, NORTH STAR 33: Reanna Byers led eight Compass Charter players in scoring with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 66, CENTENNIAL 62: Landon White had 27 points to go with 14 rebounds, leading Eagle to a 5A SIC victory.
Russell Gibbons added 16 points for the Mustangs (8-5, 3-1).
