Madison Hodnett had a game-high points as the Liberty Charter girls basketball team beat Nampa Christian 35-22 on Tuesday in nonconference action.
The Patriots jumped ahead 10-2 on the Trojans in the first quarter.
Nampa Christian was led by Kelsey Evenhouse, who scored five points.
MELBA 67, WEISER 35: Kendall Clark had 17 points and seven rebounds while Kate Clark had 16 points as Melba won in nonconference action.
Hallie Anderson added 13 points for the Mustangs.
Tobie Noyer had 12 points to lead Weiser.