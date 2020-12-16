Treasure Valley seniors made their commitments official on Wednesday, as at least four high school football stars signed with NCAA Division I schools as part of the NCAA’s early signing period
All four signed to Big Sky schools, with two signing with Idaho and two with Montana State.
Kuna quarterback Sean Austin was one of the two to sign with Montana State. He led the Kavemen to a 4A State Championship in 2019 and was a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference player this last fall.
“Sean just has a knack for what you see in modern football,” Montana State coach Jeff Choate said in a release. “When you watch any big-time college or NFL game now you see quarterbacks that can really extend a play, and that’s Sean’s calling card. He’s a tough, physical kid, he’s highly competitive.”
Joining Austin at Montana State will be Rocky Mountain defensive back Zack Black. Black helped the lead Grizzlies to a 5A State Championship this fall and was a three-time all-conference player. When he arrives on campus this fall, he’ll be the third Rocky Mountain graduate on the Bobcats’ roster, joining offensive linemen Connor Wood and Zach Redd.
“Big, ol’ Zack is from state champion Rocky Mountain High School, and we have a couple of good players from there,” Choate said in a release. “Zack plays on the other side of the ball, he played in an odd-man front so he played nose so there are some scheme fits between what they do and what we do. He was highly recruited by the in-state schools but he was really drawn to Montana State for all the right reasons — the academic excellence, our facilities, the city of Bozeman, and the trajectory of our program. That whole package tilted things our way, and we’re really excited to have him.”
Centennial High graduate Logan Harris signed with Idaho. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman will join the program in January after grayshirting this fall. He was a second-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference offensive lineman as a senior at Centennial in 2019.
Kuna High offensive lineman Jacob Graves also signed with the Vandals, Kuna coach Sherm Blaser said on Twitter, but his signing was not announced by the University of Idaho.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MELBA 60, MARSING 10: Faith Svedin led the way with 11 points as Melba rolled in it’s 2A Western Idaho Conference opener.
Kate Clark had 10 points for the Mustangs (10-0, 1-0 2A WIC).
PARMA 60, GOODING 30: Austyn Harris had 17 points, leading four Parma players in double figures, as the Panthers won in nonconference action.
Grace Jackson finished with 13 points for Parma (4-4), while Brooke Jackson and Sidney Jackson both scored 10.