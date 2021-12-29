Jordyn Carnell and Addie Hiler both scored nine points for the Bishop Kelly girls basketball team as the Knights used a balanced scoring effort to beat Skyview 46-45 on Wednesday at the TimberLion Tournament.
Keira Lizama finished with eight points for Bishop Kelly (7-4), while Logan McCarthy had seven points.
Brea Cahoon led Skyview (6-6) with 11 points.
COLUMBIA 55, CENETENNIAL 25: Mylie Mills finshed with a double-double, scoring 14 points and finishing with 10 rebounds as Columbia earned a win against 5A Centennial.
Jada Myers finished with 12 points for the Wildcats (7-4).
CAPITAL 41, HILLCREST 25: Allie Laufenburger scored 15 points and Capital’s defense allowed just four second half points to overcome a 21-16 halftime deficit.
The Eagles (4-7) held the Knights to a 1 for 21 shooting effort in the second half.
Hannah Price finished with 11 points for Capital, while Gracie Strickland just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
THUNDER RIDGE 49, MOUNTAIN VIEW 34: Demi Thompson scored 14 points as Mountain View lost in a rematch of last season’s 5A State Championship game, which was won by the Mavericks.
Presley Binder scored six points and led Mountain View (7-5) with six rebounds.
Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with 21 points.
BONNEVILLE 45, COLE VALLEY 44: Hadley Fraas had 14 points and seven rebounds as Cole Valley fell to Bonneville.
Ellie Fraas and Lyndsie Krogh both finished with 10 points for the Chargers (11-2).
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!