Jazzy Jenkins scored 17 points leading the Emmett girls basketball team to a 48-28 win against Vallivue on Tuesday in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play,
Layci Andrews scored seven points for the Huskies (2-1, 1-1 4A SIC), while Kamryn Alder scored six points.
Codi Child led Vallivue (0-3, 0-2) with nine points.
MELBA 44, NEW PLYMOUTH 21: Kate Clark scored 19 points, while Kendall Clark added nine points as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Hallie Arnold had seven points for the Mustangs (8-0, 2-0 2A WIC) and Brooklynn Dayley had six points to go with nine rebounds and four steals.
Eboni Shaw led New Plymouth (6-1, 1-1) with 18 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MELBA 65. LIBERTY CHARTER 53: Joe Reiber scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Melba took home a nonconference victory.
Cache Beus finished one point shy of recording a double-double for the Mustangs (3-1), scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Braden Volkers scored 11 points and Josh Leavitt finished with 10.
Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 18 points, while Connor Gardner scored 17.
VICTORY CHARTER 85, CASCADE 58: Jasper Luce and Seth Fleshman both had double-doubles as Victory Charter won.
Luce and Fleshman both scored 22 points, with Luce pulling down 12 rebounds and Fleshman pulling down 11, while Noah Palomares scored 18 points.