Mia Nottingham admits that when she was called up to the Columbia varsity girls basketball team midway through her freshman year, dreams of a state tournament appearance seemed to be the furthest thing from reality.
The Wildcats were taking their lumps at the 5A level, going through a 1-20 season, losing night in and night out by 40, 50, even as high as 61 points. Their lone win that year came against Skyview’s junior varsity team.
Even entering her senior season, making it to the state tournament seemed like a bit of a longshot. Coming off a 5-18 season, the Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the eight-team 4A Southern Idaho Conference by league coaches and lost starting point guard Lexi Robertson to an ACL tear during the first practice of the season.
But that adversity allowed Nottingham to show just how valuable of a player she can be for the Wildcats. With the senior moving to the top of the key this year, Columbia has set a series of new marks for the program.
The most wins in school history. The first-ever winning season. And today, the Wildcats’ first appearance in a state tournament game.
Columbia (13-10) will open the 4A state tournament today with a 2 p.m. game against Sandpoint (11-10) at Mountain View High.
“It’s crazy because now we’re a part of history,” said Nottingham. “Just knowing we came together as a team, and pulled it off is amazing. We proved everyone wrong, everyone that never supported us, we proved them wrong.”
While players like Ellie Robertson, who’s having a breakout freshman season, and sophomore Mylie Mills, who leads the team in rebounds, have also left their mark on the team this year, it’s Nottingham who does a little bit of everything.
In addition to leading the team with 10.7 points per game, she’s averaging 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals. Those numbers might look odd, considering she is playing at the point. But Nottingham also isn’t your average point guard, either.
“She just has a knack for the ball,” said Columbia coach Neal Robertson. “She can read where the ball is going off the rim, she has a knack to find the ball, she tracks the ball well. But she finds herself in the right position to shoot. Other kids at the point guard position will sit back and be the anchor on the transition. But Mia will crash the boards on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, which you don’t see too many other point guards doing. And we ask her to do that, and she does a great job at it.”
That athleticism is exactly why Robertson asked Nottingham, who averaged seven points and seven rebounds from the wing position as a junior, to switch to the point. In addition to her talents on the basketball court, she’s an all-conference soccer player and finished third in the high jump at the 4A state meet as a sophomore.
At 5-foot-10, she also has spent some time in the post for the Wildcats. Playing point guard, however, was something completely different from anything she has ever done.
“I have helped bring the ball up in the past, but never been the play starter, or anything like that,” Nottingham said. “But being able to step up for the team and prove that I’m here and they can rely on me really helped me with the position and the confidence that I can do it. It’s just a different position and I’m bringing the ball up now.”
The Nampa School District delayed the start of the basketball season nearly a month later to when it normally would have started as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nottingham said she used that extra time to work on her ball handling skills, something she said was one of the weak spots in her game.
Even once the season started, Columbia got out to a 5-7 start. It was a better start than what the Wildcats were traditionally used to, but not quite the record for a team that usually will make it out of the SIC to the state tournament.
“There were some growing pains, for sure,” Robertson said. “She had to understand that roll, and she embraced it and ran with it. She’s done an awesome job running that point position, but it was a progressive process for us. After about 10-12 games we kind of figured we can compete with every single team in this conference and throughout the state.
It was a 45-37 win at Caldwell on Jan. 19 when things started coming together. The Cougars were the defending District III champions and earned a third-place finish at state a year ago.
That win sparked an 6-2 finish to the season, including another win against the Cougars six days later. Columbia made it 3-0 against Caldwell by beating the Cougars 42-25 in the district opener. Nottingham came close to achieving a triple-double in that game with yet another odd stat line: 17 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds.
“We had never beat Caldwell before,” said Nottingham. “So knowing we swept them all three times we played them, I was like ‘this is real. We can actually make it to state, we can actually do something.’ We’re proving everybody wrong.”
The Cougars clinched their ticket to the tournament with a 40-29 win against Bishop Kelly on Feb. 9 in the district semifinals before losing to Middleton in the championship game two days later. Since that first win against Caldwell, the Vikings are the only team that has beaten Columbia.
The Wildcats are hoping to continue their run at the state tournament this week. Nottingham, who has offers to play basketball at a few junior colleges, admits that she's a nervous player when it comes to big games. Before this season, there weren’t many big games that she had the opportunity to play in.
None have been as big as the one she gets to play in today.
“I’m so happy for her,” said Robertson. "I’m happy for all our seniors and all our kids, but she’s endured a lot. From those 50-point blowouts, now we’ve turned the tables and the point comparison is completely opposite. So I’m super proud of her and her accomplishments and her development. She brings such a different dynamic to our that that’s phenomenal.”