Michael Calkins doesn’t let Adyson Harris forget the time the Parma High School girls basketball player airballed a free throw her freshman year.
"For four years now, every time someone has airballed a free throw, he's like, 'Oh, did Ady Harris teach you that?," Harris said while laughing.
But that’s the only thing her coach has on her.
The senior wing is a four-year captain, a four-year starter, a three-time All-3A Snake River Valley Conference player — soon to be four — and is just 27 points away from joining the 1,000-point club. It’s all led to the Panthers having one of the most prolific stretches in program history with four consecutive SRV and District III titles. And for the fourth straight year, they’re going to state.
No. 2 Parma (19-2) will look for its third trophy in a row when it faces Kimberly (11-11) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 3A state tournament at Middleton High School.
“She has achieved many things,” junior forward Grace Jackson said. “Not only is she an amazing basketball player, but she is an amazing teammate and friend. She is also very humble about everything and super smart. She is the whole package.”
Calkins knew it from the start too.
Her first workout the summer of her freshman year in 2016 convinced him she was a varsity-caliber player.
Her first summer tournament at the College of Idaho assured him she was a starter and a leader, too.
The rest of the team agreed.
Harris was voted a team captain — as a freshman.
"I had never heard of it," Calkins said. "I think that summer, she opened a lot of eyes to her leadership. She led by example by going above and beyond with the littlest of things that most players don't even think of. She always made sure the basketballs were taken care of and that everyone knew what time we were supposed to leave. And all of those little things started adding up to the point where you realized, 'Holy smokes, this kid is a terrific leader.'"
She then averaged 11.4 points over the final five games to help Parma get back to state for the first time since 2013 that season. Harris was also the only freshman to make the All-SRV team as a second-team selection.
But there was one hiccup.
That pesky free throw.
During a jamboree exhibition at Parma, Harris shorted a free throw by about five feet — she claims it's more like one. Calkins immediately shook his head and started cracking up on the sideline.
"As soon as I shot it, I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding me,'" Harris said. "It was my first-ever high school basketball game, so I was understandably really nervous."
Harris made the second free throw — along with several other shots over the next few seasons.
She earned All-SRV first-team honors her sophomore and junior years, which saw the Panthers bring home state hardware. They won the consolation championship in 2018 before having the greatest season in school history last year. Parma went 23-3 on its way to advancing to the first state championship in program history falling 57-40 to Sugar-Salem.
It came after the Panthers lost back-to-back state games by double digits in 2017 before being upset by a South Fremont team, which hadn't made the postseason in 12 years the following season.
"It made it that much more special because we had worked so hard to finally get over that hump," Harris said. "So that season will always have a special place in my heart. I loved all of those girls."
However, some questioned whether or not the Panthers would be able to maintain that same level of success without Madison Jackson. She was the SRV Player of the Year three years running (2017-19) and is the program’s all-time career points leader. Jackson is now at Montana State.
But they were even better with Harris leading the charge this time around.
Parma has an overall average margin of victory of 26.7 points — up almost a full point from last year. It has a point differential of 35.1 against SRV teams — almost three points more than a year ago.
The Panthers went unbeaten in the league for the third time in four years. They are now 37-1 in the conference since 2016.
Harris is averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game, making her a virtual lock to become Parma’s sixth SRV Player of the Year in the last eight seasons. She would join Jackson, Landri Timmons (13) and Makayla Stockett (14).
"If Madison was our No. 1, then Ady was our 1A," Calkins said. "Not that she didn't get the recognition that she deserved. But she's just one of those kids that flies under the radar a little bit and you really don't appreciate how good she is unless you're around her every day. But she's special."
And others have begun to realize it as well.
Harris has offers from Treasure Valley Community College (Oregon) and Eastern Oregon University. She’s also in talks with the College of Idaho.
That's what happens when you go 96-17 (0.849) as a starter.
"Sometimes I just have to sit down and say, 'Wow,'" Harris said. "I'll never forget the experiences that I've had. And I was so lucky to be surrounded by girls who were not happy with being mediocre. They always strived to be better and that's how I am. That's my mentality. So I really owe a lot of my success to them.
And 76% from the free throw line.
"Now I'm shocked when she misses one," Calkins said. "I don't know if there's anybody else on the line with the game on the line that I would want."