MERIDIAN — Naya Ojukwu said she felt like she had an off game in the Mountain View girls basketball season opener against Kuna. An off game where she scored 17 points.
Thursday was more along the highly recruited junior’s speed.
Ojukwu got the defending 5A state champion Mavericks off to a fast start and finished the game with 28 points as Mountain View beat highly touted Meridian 60-49.
“It puts us at a good spot for the season because Meridian will likely be one of the tougher teams,” said Ojukwu. “We only have three key returners so this is a pretty big win.”
In addition to Ojukwu, the Mavericks return only Trinity Slocum and D’Nia Williams. But two games in the Mavericks (2-0) have kept winning, extending their winning streak to 21.
“We are basically like a lot of teams with a lot of new players,” said Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand. “We’re trying to learn to work together and understand rhythm in one another. That takes time. We didn’t play this summer, just like everyone else, so rhythm and understanding where everyone is going is jerky. But it will come.”
Even though Mountain View led for most of the game, Meridian kept it close throughout the night, trailing just 39-35 midway through the third quarter.
But it was Ojukwu who was largely responsible for Mountain View holding onto its lead. After Slocum opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute, Ojukwu hit a 3 of her own. After that shot, the junior said she knew she was in for a big night.
She had 10 points at the end of the first quarter and 21 at halftime, keyed by a pair of fade away jumpers on offensive putbacks in the second quarter.
“I think it was just confidence,” Ojukwu said. “In the back of my head I knew we were going to win this, we need to win this. It will build the confidence higher for the rest of the season. I had that in the back of my head and made more than usual.”
Ojukwu didn’t have any points in the third quarter and the Warriors (1-1) pulled within four points before Demi Thompson started the run that let Mountain View build separation with a basket. Taylor Hester hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 44-35.
“We knew this would be a tough game, we knew they were good shooters,” said Skogrand. “We gave them too many opportunities like rebounds and putbacks early on.”
Ojukwu, who holds offers from colleges around the country like UCLA, Gonzaga, Syracuse and Michigan, added seven more points in the fourth quarter. She finished two points shy of her career high.
“When you can get her going, that’s huge,” said Skogrand. “Teams are usually keeping an eye on her closely. What she’s doing a good job of, she’s finding the other kid now. She’s recognizing that she’s double- and triple-teamed and she’s passing the ball.”
Slocum finished with nine points, while Millie Brunner scored nine.
Jaleesa Lawrence had 18 points to pace Meridian, while Taylor Bonning scored 16.