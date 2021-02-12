EAGLE — All season Mountain View girls basketball coach Connie Skogrand has seen Naya Ojukwu take over games.
What Ojukwu did in the fourth quarter Friday still left Skogrand impressed.
The Mountain View junior scored 12 of her game-high 30 points over the final 10 minutes on Friday as the Mavericks came back to beat Boise 54-47 to claim the 5A District III championship.
“It’s the championship game, so when you have a kid step up in the fourth quarter, it just tells you she’s a gamer,” said Skogrand. “That’s what you want from your top players. You want those kids that are going to step up in critical times in the game and finish the game for you. That’s what she did.”
Behind Ojukwu’s performance the Mavericks (17-2) cliched their third straight district title and avenged a 55-51 overtime loss to the Brave (7-4) on Jan. 14. Mountain View will open its 5A state title defense on Thursday with a game against Timberline, the team it beat in the championship game last year, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Mountain View entered the season returning just three players from that team.
“I expected to be here again, we’ve been there, done that,” said senior Trinity Slocum, who finished with 12 points. “But it’s hard with a team that hasn’t been there. But it’s all about our captains, we looked at them and said ‘Hey, we’ve been here before, just follow us.’ It worked out in the second half. We were down by a little bit, but all it took was for us to keep our heads up.”
Boise held a 40-33 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Ojukwu started the quarter with a basket, sparking a 8-0 Boise run during which she scored six points.
She didn’t stop the rest of the way. Often times with multiple Boise defenders on her, Slocum would find a way to thread the ball in to Ojukwu in the post. The junior usually either scored, or took a hard hit on the way up, drawing a foul.
“That’s her athleticism,” said Slocum, who had eight assists in the game. “She should be top-10 in the nation for all of that. No girl can go up with four girls and still make it look easy. I just throw it up to her and appreciate her.”
Her two free throws midway through the fourth quarter gave the Mavericks a 46-44 lead that they never gave up. She scored her final points with just over a minute to go to give Boise a 52-47 lead. Millie Bruner iced the game with two more free throws.
“When you lose a state championship, you don’t want to lose again in a championship game,” Slocum said, referring to the Mavericks loss to Eagle two years ago in the finals. “When you know the players on the floor so well — I’ve played with Naya Ojukwu and D’Nia Williams for 15 years now — I know when a girl keeps dominating I’m going to keep feeding her the ball. That’s what I did with Naya.”
Ella Nelson and Ashley Banks both scored 11 points for Boise. Allison Ross who had 23 points in the win over the Mavericks earlier this season was limited to just nine points on Friday.
Boise will open the state tournament on Thursday against Coeur d’Alene.