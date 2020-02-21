NAMPA — Andy Jones didn't exactly have a smile on his face.
But the Timberline High School girls basketball coach will still take it.
The second-ranked Wolves survived a scare from gritty Rocky Mountain in a 62-56 win Friday evening in the 5A state semifinals at the Ford Idaho Center.
Timberline (23-3) will play in its first state championship game since 2004 when it faces No. 1 Mountain View (23-2) at 8 tonight for the championship at the Ford Idaho Center.
“It’s a goal we set, probably from the end of last year,” Jones said. “The whole purpose is to get here and play this game tomorrow night. So the fact that we’re here tells the girls we’re in it to win it. We have a tall task in front of us, but we can’t do it unless we’re in the game.”
Timberline senior guard Ava Ranson tied for a game-high 21 points. Senior post Emma Ellinghouse added a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Audrey Taylor chipped in with 14 points for the Wolves, who appeared like they were just going to roll into the finals.
Taylor had 10 points alone in the first, which ended on a 7-0 Timberline run for a 17-5 lead. The Wolves then extended the lead to 13 at 20-7 on a 3-pointer by Ranson with six minute and forty seconds left in the first half.
But then 12-5 run, capped by a Teuila Nawahine layin brought the Grizzlies (16-10) back to within single digits at 25-19 with 2:50 remaining. Rocky Mountain didn't trail by double digits for the rest of the game.
It actually got within a possession of either tying or taking the lead in the second half, including with 2:28 to go in the game. Marli Reed drilled a corner 3 to get the Grizzlies to within two at 52-50. This came after the the Wolves had appeared to have salted the game away up 51-42 after an 8-1 run just two minutes earlier.
Ranson was then whistled for an offensive foul, giving Rocky Mountain another chance to either tie the game or take the lead. The Grizzlies went for the lead. Reed, who had 10 points alone in the third quarter, went for a 3 at the top of the key but missed. Nawahine got the rebound and dribbled to the corner for a 3 of her own, it missed too. Rocky Mountain never got that opportunity again. Ranson rebounded Nawahine’s miss and was immediately fouled.
With the Grizzly student section on the other end of the court chanting “overrated!” Ranson drained both of her free throws to give Timberline some much-needed breathing room at 54-50 with 1:45 left. Fourteen seconds later, the Montana State signee did the same thing to put the Wolves up 56-50. The Grizzlies didn’t get within four points for the rest of the game.
“I think it’s funny when people try and talk,” Ranson said. “It’s like, ‘OK, well watch what we’re gonna do to your team.’”
It was all part of an 11-point fourth quarter for Ranson, who was held to just three points in the first half. But in the second half, when her team needed her the most, she delivered. Rocky Mountain had got within two at 43-41 thirty six seconds into the fourth quarter.
But with a defender in her face, Ranson sank a 3 and help up three fingers to the Rocky Mountain student section that had just mocked her earlier. It jump started an 8-1 run, in which Ranson had five of those points.
“She is the heart and soul of this team,” Ellinghouse said. “If we didn’t have her, I don’t know what we’d do.”
Reed had 21 points and Nawahine 10 for the Grizzlies, who will play Eagle at noon Saturday at Ridgevue High School in the third place game.
Timberline, meanwhile, will take on Mountain View for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks have handed the Wolves their only three losses of the season. Timberline is on a 17-game losing streak to Mountain View. The last time it beat the Mavericks was in a 25-23 win on Jan. 3, 2012.
“At the end of the day, they’re just another group of girls,” Ranson said. “So we got to look at it exactly like that. We’re just gonna go out and play our best basketball and that’s gonna be enough for us.”
BOISE 63, COEUR D’ALENE 41: Peyton McFarland nearly had a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, as the Brave (16-9) advanced to the consolation championship.
Boise will play Post Falls (14-11) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ridgevue High School in the finals.
Elle Dingel and Madi Willaims also reached double figures in scoring for Boise with 11 points apiece.
Madison Symons had a game-high 21 points for the fouth-ranked Vikings (18-6).
POST FALLS 69, RIGBY 53: Alexis Heath led three different players in double figures for scoring with 16 points, as the Trojans (14-11) moved to the consolation final.
Post Falls will play Boise (16-9) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ridgevue High School in the championship game.
Capri Sims and Dylan Lovett added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans.
Tylie Jones had a game-high 24 points for Rigby (19-7).