There were no dramatics for the Parma High School girls basketball team Tuesday night — just sheer and utter dominance.
As expected, the second-ranked Panthers rolled Fruitland 62-46 for their fourth consecutive 3A District III Championship at the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium on the campus of Treasure Valley Community College.
"It never gets old," said senior Adyson Harris, who has been a part of all four district titles. "I cherish it a lot more this year because when I was a freshman, it was all new. So it just feels so rewarding to be one of the senior members on the team and go out like this."
Harris led three different players in double figures with a game-high 24 points. Grace Jackson had 16 points, while Megan Hancock rounded it out with 15 for Parma (19-2), which did have a fight on its hands for the first 16 minutes.
Parma went into the locker room tied 31-31 with the Grizzlies (14-9) after they closed the first half on a 6-0 run.
But reality eventually set in. The Panthers exploded for 22 points in the third quarter. Harris had 10 of those, including a pair of 3s, as they outscored Fruitland 22-8 for the quarter to take a 53-39 lead into the fourth.
"We lean on her a lot, especially when we're stalling. The offense goes through her," Parma coach Michael Calkins said. "And today, she just took the bull by the horn and carried us on her back there in the third quarter."
The win continued the seemingly never-ending reign over the Snake River Valley Conference for Parma. It's now 37-1 in the league since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.
And nearly all of those games, including Tuesday’s, haven’t been close. Thirty-six of those wins have been by double digits with an average margin of victory of 29.5 points.
The only team the Panthers haven’t beaten by double figures during that stretch is Homedale. And that was all the way back on Feb. 2, 2017 — before they claimed the first of their now four district titles with a 48-40 win. The Trojans are also the only blemish on their record with a 44-42 upset win against them on Jan. 22, 2019.
But Parma has won its last 13 games against conference foes.
And despite constant turnover with graduation, Parma's average margin of victory has actually increased every year since. What started at 23.7 points that first year, has turned into 35.1 points this season — even without Madison Jackson, the program’s all-time leading scorer. Jackson graduated last year as a three-time 3A SRV Player of the Year. She’s now at Montana State.
"Yeah, it's incredible," Calkins said. "We've put in a ton of work these last four years to get to this point. We've earned all of these wins and all of these accolades. These girls have never taken a practice off. They don't take plays off. They just work so hard all the time and they've earned these last four years. They're pretty special kids."
Parma’s dominance this season hasn’t just been limited to the SRV, though. It is currently on a 16-game winning streak — the longest in the 3A classification. Bonneville (23) and Soda Springs (18) are the only teams with longer active winning streaks.
The Panthers’ only two losses are to Cole Valley and Melba, which are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the state in 2A. Parma’s last loss was a 60-50 defeat to Melba on Dec. 5, 2019.
It has resulted in the Panthers being ranked No. 2 in the state for last seven weeks. Sugar-Salem, which defeated Parma in last year’s 3A state final, is at No. 1.
The Panthers, who had the best season in school history last season at 23-3, will try to eclipse that next week at state. They open against the runner-up from District IV at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Middleton High School.
Parma has never won a state championship and just played for one for the first time in program history a year ago.
"I definitely think that we're ready to go all the way," Harris said. "With this team, we never quit. We always keep fighting and I think we're ready for it. We've been there before and we know what to expect. So we're going to prepare hard and be ready."