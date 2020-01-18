BOISE — It wasn’t pretty. Shoot, it was downright ugly at times.
But the Mountain View girls basketball team ended the debate on who the best team in the state really is — for now at least. The No. 2 Mavericks edged top-ranked Timberline 48-46 on Saturday to also take over first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings.
“Honestly, we know that we’re capable of getting the first seed,” Mountain View junior guard Trinity Slocum said. “They keep getting pub, and they’re a great team. So going into that game, we were just focused. We were ready to just take every single advantage that we could. So I’m really happy.”
Slocum led the way for Mountain View (14-2 overall, 12-2 5A SIC) with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Laila Saenz added 10 points for the Mavericks, who despite an 18-point win over them earlier in the season, had watched the Wolves (15-2, 12-2) be voted the No. 1 team in the state week after week.
That was because even with a 70-52 win over Timberline on Nov. 26, a pair of uncharacteristic losses by the Mavericks swayed public opinion about them in the eyes of some voters. The first hiccup occurred even before the first encounter with the Wolves in the form of a 59-53 loss to Meridian. It was their first loss to the Warriors in eight years. Mountain View then lost 54-51 to Boise at home a week later. It was the first loss for the Mavericks at home in almost two years.
Timberline, meanwhile, rattled off 11 straight wins — the most in the 5A classification and third most in the state overall.
“In the back of our minds, we were thinking we were the real No. 1 and just needed another opportunity to show it,” Saenz said. “We just knew the entire time that we have this game. We just need to play how we know how to play.”
But the Mavericks proved their doubters wrong, even if it was more on the sloppy side. They shot 12 of 60 (20%) from the field and 22 of 34 (64.7%) from the free-throw line for by far their worst shooting performance of the season. Mountain View started the game by missing its first 13 shots and didn’t make its first field goal until the 2-minute and 50-second mark of the opening quarter.
However, the Mavericks’ defense bailed them out time and time again.
The Wolves went on a 7-0 run and were on the verge of going up by double digits at 13-5 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter. Mountain View’s defense came to the rescue, though. It forced Timberline to missed five consecutive shots and turn the ball over five times. The Mavericks used that to end the half on a 13-3 run and a 18-16 advantage at the break.
They held the Wolves to just 15 of 53 (28.3%) shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
Mountain View did so with arguably its best defensive player on the bench for most of the game. Sophomore Naya Ojukwu was in foul trouble for the majority of the game. The All-SIC first-team post picked up her second foul less than four minutes into the game. She played for just 18:03 and fouled out with the Mavericks clinging to a 35-31 with 5:45 to go in the game.
“Heart, that’s huge,” Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. “They know they can win without one of the star players. That just gives them more confidence as a team when someone else has to step up and they stepped up.”
That person was someone who finished the game going 0 for 5 from the field and whose only two points came from the free-throw line.
Saenz had just put the Mavericks up 44-43 on a free throw with 45 seconds remaining when Olivia Kreiser made the play of the game. The senior forward pressed Timberline sophomore Natalie Mattson and caused her to throw the ball right to her. She then quickly got the ball out to Slocum, who was fouled with 29.6 seconds left. Slocum sank both of her free throws to extend the lead to 46-43.
“She’s (Kreiser) a smart player,” Skogrand said. “Her older sister (Abby) played for us when we won the state championship. They just knew the game. And when you’re a student of the game, you understand the game. You make some key steal because you’re in the right place at the right time.”
Yet, the Wolves still had a chance at the end to win. Sophomore Sophia Glancey hit a layin and drew the foul to cut the deficit down to 48-46 with 6.4 seconds left. Her free throw hit iron, but the ball still ended up with the Wolves after Kreiser tipped the ball right to Ava Ranson. The senior guard immediately dribbled into the corner before coach Andy Jones called for a timeout with 2.6 to go.
Madison Thomas inbounded the ball for the Wolves. But her pass to Glancey was deflected by Slocum. However, Thomas still ran in and tipped the ball to Ranson, who was open at the top of the 3-point line. The Montana State signee’s game-winner, though, fell short. It hit the side of the rim and Ranson instantly turned away to put her hands over her face.
Ranson and Glancey scored 14 points apiece. Glancey added nine rebounds. Senior post Emma Ellinghouse had a game-high 18 rebounds for the Wolves, who suffered their 16th straight loss to the Mavericks. They haven’t beaten them since Jan. 3, 2012.
“I don’t think there’s a mental block,” Jones said. “These kids don’t know anything about 2012. Mountain View is just historically really good and it’s hard to beat a good team.”