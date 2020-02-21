NAMPA — The Mountain View girls basketball team had already beaten Eagle twice this season.
But the third time had a bit of a different feeling to it.
Not just because it sent them to their second straight state championship game and fourth in six years, but because of what happened almost a year to the day.
Three hundred seventy days after the Mustangs ruined its perfect season, the top-ranked Mavericks got some much overdue payback in the form of 60-36 rout of Eagle on Friday in the 5A state tournament semifinals at the Ford Idaho Center.
Mountain View (23-2) will play Timberline (23-3) for the 5A state title at 8 p.m Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
“There’s a bit of a relief based on what happened last year,” Mountain View senior guard Laila Saenz said. “We were a little bit more motivated. We went in there focused, trying to focus on it like it was another game. Our main motivation was this championship game, though.”
Saenz recorded a game-high 17 points. Junior guard Trinity Slocum was right behind with 16 points and four assists, while sophomore post Naya Ojukwu added 13 points and five boards.
A state championship last season seemed all but a certainty for Mountain View. It came into the final undefeated at 25-0. The Mavericks also had both the state’s top offense (60.7 points per game) and defense (35.7 ppg). Twenty-two of their 25 wins were by double digits with a point differential of 24.8. The only team standing in Mountain View’s way was Eagle, which had already defeated three times by an average of 10.6 points.
The Mustangs upset Mountain View 51-47.
The Mavericks didn’t waste any time getting their revenge.
D’nia Williams’ 3 a minute in was the first of seven unanswered points. Alex Stokoe did bring Eagle back to within four at 9-5 on a putback layin with three minutes and fifty remaining in the opening quarter. But then Mountain View closed the quarter with a 16-2 run. Williams closed it with another trey, giving the Mavericks a 25-7 first-quarter lead.
They had 5 3-pointers and three different players hit them for the quarter.
“It just gives us that umph, gives us that energy for the rest of the game,” Slocum said. “With teams now, it’s hard to say that they have so many assets, they have that one shining player. But for us, we have so many assets to our team where we have a 3-point shooter in the corner, but we have guards who also can come off the pick and roll. So it’s just awesome to have a team that’s just so strong and talented.”
The lead never dwindled below double digits for the rest of the game. The closest the Mustangs got the rest of the game was 15 at 25-10 on a corner 3 by Caitlin Michalik - the first basket of the second quarter.
Mountain View’s lead ballooned up to as much as 32 at 60-28 on a steal and layin by Laila Saenz with 4:40 left in the game. The Mavericks scored 26 points on 19 Eagle turnovers.
“It’s huge,” Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. “Our defense stepped it up. We didn’t give them an opportunity to get comfortable in their offense.”
It all ended one of the most impressive runs at the 5A classification in recent memory. Eagle (16-12) was the first team since Lewiston (2009-12) to play in three straight state championship games.
Stokoe had 10 points for the Mustangs, who will play Rocky Mountain (16-10) at noon Saturday at Ridgevue High School in the third-place game.
The Mavericks’ 17th win in a row sets up a fourth meeting with Timberline. They’re 3-0 against the Wolves this year with an average margin of victory of 8.3 points. But Mountain View entered last year’s championship game facing the same scenario - only with a larger point differential.
“I’m not going to sit there and think about that we’ve played them once, twice, three times, four times, it doesn’t matter,” Skogrand said. “What matters is tomorrow night at eight o clock that we put on those tennis shoes, and we play our game.”