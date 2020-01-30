BOISE — It had to end eventually.
The Meridian girls basketball team’s well-documented struggles against Boise that is. But, finally, after 14 consecutive losses over a seven-year span, the fifth-ranked Warriors got the better of the No. 4 Brave in a 46-45 thriller Thursday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
The win also gave Meridian (15-6 overall, 13-5) the third seed at next week’s district tournament.
"This group this year has set a few firsts," Meridian coach Stu Sells said. "They were able to knock off Mountain View, Boise High and finish third in a very, very tough conference. So I couldn't be more proud of not only who they are as players, but how they've shown their character through their success."
Senior forward Graci Kolka scored a game-high 13 points with three steals for the Warriors, who really had to earn their first win over Boise since Jan. 28, 2013.
They had just let an 11-point lead in the final four minutes of the game slip away. Kolka capped a 10-0 run with a steal and layin to give Meridian a 44-33 lead with 4:28 remaining.
But then Meridian went ice cold.
The Warriors missed four shots in a row, including Taylor Watson’s one and one free throw opportunity that could have given them a 3-point cushion with 56 seconds left. The Brave (13-7, 12-6), meanwhile went on a 12-0 run. Junior guard Allison Ross completed the improbable comeback with a floater that put Boise up 45-44 with 34 seconds to go.
Sells didn’t call a timeout and his team didn’t panic. Instead, sophomore forward Taylor Bonning, who just a few weeks ago was playing on the junior varsity team, hit what would be the game winner. She got the ball down in the post, stepped to her right and laid the ball off the glass for a 46-45 lead with 16 seconds remaining.
"The depth from 1 to 11 is special," Sells said.
Meridian still needed one more big play, though. And that came from junior forward reserve Mary Mpoyo.
After the Warriors had used their two fouls to give to widdle the clock down to just under six seconds, Ross took the inbounds pass from senior forward Madi Williams. Ross dribbled the ball five times toward the Boise bench before trying to crossover Mpoyo for a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left. But Mpoyo poked the ball away from Ross and heaved it to junior forward Jaleesa Lawrence to run down the rest of the clock for a victory years in the making.
"I was kind of nervous because she's (Ross) one of the top players in the conference and I didn't want to lose the win for us," Mpoyo said. "All I was thinking was, 'I got to secure this win.' So it was nice to know that I contributed like that for the team. It will be something I remember for a while."
The Brave hadn’t just beaten the Warriors during that time — they had dominated them. Boise had an average margin of victory 23.3 points with 13 of the wins coming by double-digits, including a 62-40 rout earlier this season on Dec. 13.
"I think it was mainly a mental thing," Mpoyo said. "We weren't always consistent with our games in previous years, but this year we've been a lot better with that."
It's showed.
After snapping a six-year postseason drought last season, it ended an eight-year losing streak to No. 1 Mountain View with a 59-53 on Nov. 19. With the exception of the season opener against Rocky Mountain three days earlier, all of the Warriors’ losses have come against ranked teams.
It’s resulted in them having their best start in seven years.
"I don't think people have been expecting us to be this new Meridian team," Kolka said. "We've really surprised them and shocked them and I think that's really worked for us. Timberline is the only team we haven't beaten yet, so watch out."
Boise, on the other hand, can’t seem to catch a break. The Brave are now on their first-three game losing streak in seven years. They have lost four of six games in total, including an unexpected 10-point defeat to unranked Rocky Mountain on Jan. 11.
And if all of that wasn’t bad enough, All-SIC senior guard Allie Guerricabeitia is out for the season with a dislocated right ankle. She hurt it two days ago in a 19-point loss to Timberline.
"Right now, we're tired, we're banged up," Boise coach Kim Bydges said. "So we're going to use this week to get our body and our mind healthy and get back to ourselves come Thursday. Don't count us out yet."
University of Utah signee Payton McFarland had 10 points for Boise.