BOISE — Boise girls basketball coach Kim Brydges said by not starting their season until January, the Brave were five weeks behind the curve.
Boise caught up fast.
The Brave overcame a 18-point deficit on Thursday and stared down the defending 5A State Champions, beating Mountain View 55-51 in overtime.
“I told the girls after the game 'yes, I'm excited about the win, but what I'm most excited about is the grit," said Brydges. “There were many points where they just didn't give up. They kept being more resilient and became more impressive.”
Allison Ross led the Brave (3-0, 3-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference) with 23 points, including six straight during a critical point in the third quarter, part of a 25-6 run that erased a 26-8 deficit midway though the second quarter.
“It means a lot, especially against last year's state champs,” said Ross. “This game kind of proves who we are and that we are one of the top teams.”
Boise snapped Mountain View's 28-game winning streak and handed the Mavericks (9-1, 2-1) their first loss in over a year. Mountain View's last loss also came against Boise, a 54-51 win for the Brave on Dec. 3, 2019.
Early on it looked like Mountain View was going to extend its streak to 29 games. After jumping out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, Mountain View scored the first 11 points of the second, extending its lead to 18 points on a D'Nia Williams 3-pointer.
But the Brave slowly worked their way back, cutting the lead to 27-17 at half.
“I was trying not to look at the scoreboard,” Ross said. “I think we showed a lot of grit. It's hard to come back against a team like that.”
Naya Ojukwu extended Mountain View's lead to 29-17 with a basket early in the third quarter, but the Brave were able to score 12 straight points to tie the game. Some defensive play led to six consecutive points scored by Ross, who took advantage of fast break opportunities to cut the lead to 29-26. An Ashley Banks basket cut it to one point before Ellie Dingel hit the second of two free throws with 2:08 left in the quarter to tie the game at 29.
Ojukwu put the Mavericks back on top with a 3-point play, but after two more free throws by Dingel, Ross stripped the ball from a Mountain View player and drove the length of the court to put Boise ahead 33-32 with 10 seconds left in the third.
It was Boise's first lead since 4-2 early in the first quarter.
“She did will us,” Brydges said of Ross, who also had seven steals and a blocked shot. “I think Mountain View can be intimidating and Allison showed that we don't have to be intimidated. So when Allison started attacking, yeah she put up a lot of points on the board, but I thought her leadership was really, really impressive. She had some great defensive effort, picked up a couple important steals in a timely manner. But she takes that ball up against some really good defenders.”
A 3-pointer from Ross early in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 36-32, but Mountain View came back and the two teams spent much of the fourth quarter going back and fourth.
Williams hit a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left on the clock tying the game at 46-46. Boise got the ball to Ross for a game-winning attempt, but the senior wasn't able to get a good look at the basket.
It wouldn't matter as Dingal hit the go-ahead basket with 45 seconds left, breaking a 48-48 tie and the Brave hit free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
“I think definitely not having a lot of practices, we had to come in and show who we are,” Ross said. “We might not necessarily be the most skilled team, but I think we can outwork a lot of people."
Ella Nelson finished with 10 points for Boise. Ojukwu had 23 for Mountain View, while Trinity Slocum scored 14.