CALDWELL — Madeline Cooke took several photos with it to commemorate the occasion.
The 2A District III championship plaque that is.
The Cole Valley Christian senior post and everyone else on the team had never gotten the chance to hold one. The second-ranked Chargers finally got the chance Thursday night.
They claimed their first district title since 2015 with a 45-32 win over No. 2 Melba at Vallivue High School.
"In volleyball or basketball, I've never gotten first in districts before, and tonight was my last chance," Cooke said. "So I was really hoping we could pull it out."
Cooke scored a game-high 15 points. Senior guard Savannah Khoury added 14 for the Chargers (19-4), who had lost four straight times in the championship game.
The drought started before any of this year’s seniors even arrived. Cole Valley Christian lost on a last-second shot to New Plymouth 45-44 in 2016. And then Melba became a thorn in its side.
The Chargers appeared to have a district crown locked up in 2017, but Kori Pentzer, who is now at Weber State, drained a buzzer-beating 3 to force overtime. Cole Valley Christian ended up losing 46-41. The Chargers then proceeded to lose two more times to the Mustangs in the district final. It was all part of an 11-game losing streak to the Mustangs.
Cole Valley Christian snapped the skid earlier this season with a 55-47 win on Dec. 19 to end Melba’s 42-game 2A WIC winning streak. But the Mustangs returned the favor a month later with a 55-48 victory. It led to them winning the WIC championship for the fourth year in a row.
However, the district plaque went home with the Chargers.
"I started crying when the buzzer went off," Khoury said. "All those years were really hard. And every year we came in with a new game plan and it just felt short a little or we just didn't step up. It was a mental game for us. But I knew that we could come together and step up and do it. So I was really excited because I really felt like this team could do it and we did."
Cole Valley Christian finally walked away with the prize in large part to its defense.
After freshman forward Kendall Clark gave Melba the lead at 13-12 with five minutes remaining in the first half on a layin, the Chargers took over. Cole Valley, which has eight kids on the roster who are at least 5-foot-10, forced the Mustangs into shooting 1 of 6 from the field to close the half. It resulted in an 8-2 run and a 20-15 lead for the Chargers at the break.
Melba went 6 of 26 (23%) in the first half.
And things didn’t get any better for the Mustangs in the second.
Khoury made sure of it. She orchestrated a 6-0 run by herself.
After junior guard Kate Clark got Melba to within five at 24-19 on a 3-pointer with 5:10 left in the third, Khoury, who only had four points in the first half, took charge. She scored the next six points to put the Chargers up by double-digits for the first time at 31-19 with 3:20 remaining.
The Mustangs (19-3) didn’t get any closer than nine points for the rest of the game. Following a free throw by Cole Valley junior Anna Veeck 28 seconds into the fourth to make it a 32-22 game, they trailed by double figures for the rest of the game.
Melba didn’t even make a field goal in the fourth quarter. It went 0 for 12 from the field during the last eight minutes. The Mustangs shot 7 of 50 (14%) for the game.
Cole Valley Christian will play the winner of Bear Lake-Firth at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the first round of state at Kuna High School. Melba draws fourth-ranked Grangeville at 3 p.m that same day.
Kendall Clark recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards for Melba. Older sister, junior Kate Clark had 10 points and six rebounds.
For more reaction from Cole Valley Christian players and Cole Valley Christian coach Annie Mintz and Melba coach David Lenz go to idahopress.com
NEW PLYMOUTH 47, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 44, OT: Alyssa Christensen scored 15 points, as the Pilgrims (18-6) punched their ticket to state with a win in the third-place game.
New Plymouth will take on defending state champion Soda Springs at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 20 in the first round of state.