BOISE — For the first six minutes of the Melba Mustangs’ opening-round Class 2A girls state tournament game at Bishop Kelly High School on Thursday evening, they didn’t look like the top-ranked team.
Then they knocked the rust off.
Melba (24-0) shook off a sluggish start before cruising to a 58-31 victory over the Declo Hornets. The Mustangs will face Westside — 48-44 overtime winners over Ririe — in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the first quarter, the game seemed as if it might turn into a track meet with Declo looking much stronger than the No. 8 seed. The Hornets (10-13) went on a 7-0 run to build a 16-9 lead with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
But Melba’s fortunes quickly changed.
“We were really full of energy,” said junior point guard Brooklynn Dayley, who finished with 14 points and five steals. “It’s the first game of state and we were really ramped up. But once we calmed down, we got a lot more out of our offense.”
Melba also got plenty out of its defense too, embarking on an 18-0 run over the game’s next eight minutes. By halftime, the Mustangs held a commanding 32-20 lead, one that was never threatened after that.
“When we went into the second quarter, our coach told us that we needed to clean things up, play good defense, and do what we know how to do in the half court,” said senior Kendall Clark, who finished with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds.
In the second half, Melba picked up where it left off. The Mustangs smothered Declo’s offense, holding the Hornets to six points in the third quarter while extending their lead 46-26.
Melba didn’t let up in the fourth quarter either, emptying its bench late to see out the victory.
“Declo was ready to go and coached well,” Melba coach Dave Lenz said. “But we settled down and played our game.”
Melba’s game is one the rest of the field might find frightening as the Mustangs pursue their second title in three years under Lenz.
“We’re senior heavy with five girls who were on our last state championship team,” Lenz said. “So, I feel like they do a good job of staying focused on their own, and it’s our job to put together a good game plan. I know other teams might be talking about us being undefeated, but these girls are focused and hungry.”
Melba, which had nine days off since winning its district title — two more than usual — still had signs of rust. The Mustangs struggled at the free throw line and beyond the arc, hitting just nine of 20 free throw attempts and going 5-of-19 from 3-point range, respectively.
“We didn’t get going with our 3-pointers or shoot particularly well, but we did a great job on the boards,” said Lenz, whose team out-rebounded Declo 35-32. “We’ll be ready to come out and play tomorrow night.”
Meanwhile, Declo falls to the consolation bracket where it will face Ririe.
Declo coach Cody Powers found the silver lining in his team’s early exit from the state tournament.
“Melba is the number one team in the state for a reason,” Powers said. “We started out playing with lots of confidence, but once Melba gets going, they can really shake your confidence and that happened tonight. But this is great experience for our girls and the future is bright with this program.”
Aside from Clark and Dayley, Hallie Arnold chipped in with 12 points for Melba, while Keylee Wilson added seven points, seven rebounds, and three steals.
Declo was paced by Brynn Silcock and Aspen Peterson, who had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
COLE VALLEY 54, GRANGEVILLE 50: Trinity Holsinger scored 19 points to lead Cole Valley to a win in a game that featured 10 lead changes.
The defending state champion Chargers (19-5) advance back to the state semifinals, where they will face Soda Springs today.
Hadley Fraas had 12 points for Cole Valley.
SODA SPRINGS 67, AMBROSE 27: Ellie Throne had 13 points for Ambrose, but Soda Springs had four different players score in double digits as the Archers fell in their opening round game.
The Archers (17-10) will face Grangeville in today’s consolation semifinal game.
Soda Springs took a 20-10 first quarter lead and extended that to 37-15 by halftime.
Zipaya Somsen led the way with 14 points for the Cardinals (21-4).