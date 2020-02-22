NAMPA — The record book isn’t going to reflect a perfect season, but it will show a championship one.
A year after a crushing defeat in the finals ruined its perfect season, the Mountain View girls basketball team returned to scene in triumphant this time. The Mavericks downed Timberline 55-49 Saturday night in the 5A state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center for the third title in program history.
"It's hard to describe right now because let's be realistic, it was tough to overcome last season's loss. It really took a long time," Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. "The kids just worked hard all season and it just feels fantastic."
Naya Ojukwu recorded a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Trinity Slocum added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Laila Saenz chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (24-2), who seemed destined for a championship last year.
It came into the state final undefeated at 25-0.
The Mavericks had both the state’s top offense (60.7 points per game) and defense (35.7 ppg). Twenty-two of their 25 wins were by double digits with a point differential of 24.8. They also had a 26-game winning streak, the second longest at the time.
The only team standing in Mountain View’s way was Eagle, which had already defeated three times by an average of 10.6 points.
The Mustangs upset Mountain View 51-47. Saenz fouled out of that game with 1:17 remaining and Slocum a minute before in tears.
But there was no taking them off the court this time around. Saenz was the one who dribbled the final seconds off the clock and bounced the ball high off the court before jumping into the pile with her teammates.
"Just to be back this year and getting the title," it's all but smiles," Slocum said. "You couldn't stop smiling because it was just a happy feeling that through all the adversity you came this far."
It was a moment that didn’t seem possible with everything and anything going wrong for Mountain View for three quarters.
Slocum rolled her ankle less than three minutes into the game chasing an errant pass. She spent the rest of the first quarter in the locker room getting her left ankle taped up.
She checked in before the start of the second quarter, but quickly got into foul trouble. She picked up three fouls a little more than three minutes in. But after Mavericks fell down 16-8 after not scoring a single point for the first five minutes of the quarter, which resulted in an 11-0 Timberline run, Skogrand put her back in with 2:39 left..
The bold plan worked.
Mountain View went on a 6-0 run with Slocum pulling the Mavericks back to within two at 16-14 with 42 seconds remaining. They ended up only trailing 18-15 at the break even after going 6 of 25 (24%), including 0 for 6 from downtown.
But then Saenz rolled her left ankle midway through the third quarter after Timberline’s Ava Ranson crossed. The Mavericks then fell into a 35-28 hole with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
However, like Slocum, Saenz gutted it out and drilled a 3-pointer — Mountain View’s first of the game — with 17 seconds remaining to bring the Mavericks within four at 35-31 going into the final quarter.
It ended up jump starting a 12-1 run, giving the Mavericks a 43-36 lead with 4:50 to go when Ojukwu scored on a layin after D’nia Williams stole the inbounds pass from Ranson.
Timberline (23-4) wasn’t out of the game yet, though.
The Wolves got back within a possession at 45-42 following a pair of free throws by Ranson with 2:03 remaining.
But Saenz quickly dashed their comeback hopes with a 3 from the top of the key to put the lead back up to six at 48-42 23 seconds later. Timberline didn’t get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
"Honestly, when I took that shot, I felt great," Saenz said. "I kind of had it in my mind, 'Let's go, that's it. We're about to win this game.'"
Ranson had a game-high 24 points and Emma Elllnghouse 10 for the Wolves.
