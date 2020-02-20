NAMPA — The Mountain View High School girls basketball team entered state as the prohibitive favorite.
On Thursday afternoon it showed why.
Despite arguably drawing the toughest first-round matchup in the Brave Brave, the Mavericks made them look like just another team. They cruised to a 64-51 win in the opening round of the 5A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
Mountain View (22-2), which has now won its last 17 games, will play Eagle (16-11) at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
"We knew it was going to be a difficult first game. Usually the No. 1 seed doesn't go in playing another hard team," junior guard Trinity Slocum said. "So it was kind of a blessing to let it slide like that and how the events played out. We just played our hearts out. So I'm pretty about ourselves."
The Mavericks’ backcourt duo of Slocum and senior Laila Saenz nearly outscored Boise themselves with a combined 47 points. They went 16 of 32 from the field, made five 3s, had eight rebounds and six assists between them.
Slocum recorded a game- and season-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting. She also added five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Saenz wasn’t far behind with 22 points, including a game-high 3 3s, and three boards.
"Hey, two captains who took care of business," Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. "They know how to do it. They're veterans and being on that floor is the best thing. They love that floor. They do. These two just step up when we need them."
Mountain View was also helped out by the return of Naya Ojukwu. The All-5A Southern Idaho Conference first-team post from last season had nine points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in limited minutes. It was Ojukwu’s first game back since spraining her ankle two weeks ago against Centennial in the first round of the District III Tournament.
The game was never really in doubt for the Mavericks.
Saenz scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer from the top of the key 40 seconds in. Allison Ross did tie the game 20 seconds later with a 3 and the Brave (15-9) were within one at 7-6 on an Ava Oakland layin with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter.
But then Mountain View ended the quarter with a 13-3 run. Slocum capped it with a corner 3 with 25 seconds left to put the Mavericks up 20-9 at the end of the first.
Boise never got any closer than six points the rest of the way. It trailed by as many as 14 points, a 45-31 deficit at the end of the third, before spending the entire fourth quarter down by double digits.
Peyton McFarland, a University of Utah signee, led the Brave with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ross also had 14 points, while Oakland rounded out players in double figures for Boise with 11. The Brave will play Coeur d’Alene at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in the consolation round.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, will gear up for a rematch of last year’s 5A state title. Eagle spoiled their perfect season in the finals with a 51-47 upset. Mountain View had beaten Eagle three times earlier that season by an average of 10.6 points. It’s swept the season series this year.
"Last year is a lot of motivation for us," Saenz said. "Every game I feel like we're motivated because Mountain View has been pretty successful throughout the years. But it's having that target on our backs that makes us more hungry, more motivated, because we know everyone's after us."
EAGLE 50, COEUR D’ALENE 49: Betsey King drove the lane and sank a layin with 10 seconds remaining as the defending state champions are still in with an upset of the fourth-ranked Vikings (18-5).
It’s the fifth consecutive year Eagle (16-11) will play in the semis. It’s back again after losing six seniors from last year’s championship winning team.
"It's so cool. I'm so proud of them," Eagle coach Cody Pickett said. "Every year we graduate really good girls, but they pass the torch down to the next (group of) girls."
King nearly logged a double-double with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds. Aspen Carter added 12 points for the Mustangs, who erased a 29-17 first-half deficit. They shot just 22.2% for the first 16 minutes.
But King willed them back almost by herself in the second half.
After being held to just seven points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half, the senior came alive in the second. She had 11 points in the fourth alone, including the final five of the game.
With the Mustangs down 49-45 with 49.7 seconds to go, King immediately went coast-to-coast on a layup and drew the foul. She swished to get Eagle back within one at 49-38 with 40 seconds left.
Coeur d’Alene’s Skylar Burke then threw the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the Mustangs the chance to go for a win.
After receiving the pass from Analynn Bohner from the left 3-point line, King cut all the way inside to the right, split a pair of Viking defenders and put the ball right off the glass for the game winner.
"I'm still processing (it)," King said. "It will hit me when I go see my dad."
King’s 23-point game moved her within eight points of tying the record for the second-most points in a single season by an Eagle player. She’s at 397 and counting. Lauren Lehnhardt (405) and Meghan Boyd (439) are first and second, respectively.