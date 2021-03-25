Mountain View High graduate Destiny Slocum is turning pro.
The two-time Idaho Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year declared herself eligible for the WNBA Draft on Thursday, following her senior season at Arkansas. The NCAA had given all seniors a blanket waiver to return for one more season of eligibility, but Slocum decided to not take advantage of that.
“It’s wild to think I was just an unknown kid from Idaho with a goal to play college basketball,” Slocum wrote on Twitter, announcing her decision. “Now, seeing that dream unfold before me has undoubtedly been an incredibly humbling and emotional experience. I’m grateful for my journey’s success and adversity. Through it all, I’ve grown, developed and challenged myself in ways that have prepared me for the next step.”
In her lone season at Arkansas, Slocum was second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game and led the Razorbacks with 106 assists. Arkansas went 19-9 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but was upset by Wright State in the first round.
Slocum came to Arkansas as a graduate transfer after three seasons at Oregon State and one at Maryland. As a freshman at Maryland, she was the 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as well as the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's National Freshman of the Year. She redshirted during the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. At Oregon State she was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2019 and 20, as well as a WBCA All-American Honorable Mention both seasons.
During her season at Arkansas, she was coached by Mike Neighbors, who had recruited Slocum to the University of Washington, where she originally committed to out of high school before signing with Maryland.
In its latest Mock WNBA Draft, ESPN has Slocum going in the second round, 24th overall, to the Indiana Fever. The draft is scheduled for April 15.