Destiny Slocum’s college basketball career took her all across the country.
Now, the Mountain View High graduate will begin her professional career a quick plane ride away from Idaho.
Slocum was selected by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday with the 14th overall pick and the second pick in the second round.
“I think that’s awesome,” Slocum said about being selected to play relatively close to Idaho. “With the rare amount of times that I’ve actually been home in the last four years and Vegas being that close, it’s kind of awesome for me. It’s an opportunity that I’m very thankful for.”
Slocum will join an Aces team trying to set itself up for its first WNBA Championship. Las Vegas posted the best regular season record in the WNBA bubble last season and advanced to the championship round, where it was swept by the Seattle Storm. Slocum will join a team that features reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and is coached by Bill Laimbeer, who won two NBA titles as a player with the Detroit Pistons and has won three WNBA titles as a coach with the Detroit Shock.
“Being able to be around such a talented roster, they’re literally just books of knowledge,” Slocum said. “Especially being a rookie and having an opportunity to be around people that have had great success and being around a team that a lot of people know is super talented, I’m excited to go pick everybody’s brain, go in there and compete and work hard and do whatever they need me to do. I’m excited and thankful.”
After she was selected, the ESPN broadcast said that the Aces were looking for a backup to point guard Chelsea Gray, a three-time WNBA all-star who signed a free agent deal with Las Vegas during the offseason. Slocum said that she is the type of player who will fit well into the Aces system, given their style of play.
Las Vegas led the WNBA in scoring last season with an average of 88.7 points per game. In her only season at Arkansas, Slocum helped run an offense that was fourth in the country in scoring with 82.3 points per game.
“I think throughout my college career I’ve improved my willingness to play at a slower pace,” said Slocum, who also played at Maryland and Oregon State before transferring to Arkansas this past season. “But I think as a player, my game is best suited for someone who loves to run, someone who loves to play with a little pace in their game. So, I think my maturity throughout college basketball would fit me in any system, but I obviously love to play a team that plays with pace, and Vegas fits perfectly.”
Assuming she makes the roster and gets on the court for the Aces’ season opener on May 15 against Seattle, Slocum will be the only player from Idaho currently in the league.
But despite being the only Gem Stater in the WNBA, she hopes she can inspire other players from the area to dream big, and maybe one day join her in the league.
“Growing up it’s always been a dream to play professional basketball and a lot of people around me here thought I was crazy to have that dream,” Slocum said. “They thought it was crazy for me to go to college on a full-ride scholarship. I think each and every day and each and every opportunity becomes another path that you pave to open doors for even more young girls that want to have the same dream. So hopefully I can open more doors for them as well.”