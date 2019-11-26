MERIDIAN — The Mountain View girls basketball team isn’t going to have a perfect season.
But it still could have a championship one.
And if Tuesday night was any indication, it’s right on course.
The Mavericks, who suffered an uncharacteristic loss to Meridian seven days ago, rebounded for their third consecutive win by cruising past previously unbeaten Timberline 70-52 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play at Mountain View High School.
"Everybody in the valley just thought after that Meridian game, they all could play with us, but we proved ourselves tonight," Mountain View junior guard Trinity Slocum said. "Everybody knows we're a better team than that. Now we can show up every single game and play like we did tonight. Now we're the top team and we're proving ourselves."
Four different players scored in double figures for Mountain View (5-1 overall, 3-1 SIC). Slocum scored a game-high 21 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Naya Ojukwu nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. D’nia Williams and Laila Saenz each added 12 points apiece for the Mavericks, who saw another attempt at an undefeated season go by the wayside. Meridian beat the Mavs for the first time in eight years in a 59-53 upset on Nov. 19.
But after what happened last season, they didn't necessarily view the loss as a bad thing. Mountain View had to deal with the pressure of being the only unbeaten 5A team all year long. The pressure finally became too much when it mattered the most. After going 25-0, the Mavericks lost 51-47 to Eagle in the 5A state championship game.
"The one thing about losing is, it exposes your weaknesses," Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. "After our loss to Meridian, the next day, the kids were just very focused on what they needed to work on. They knew that they needed to take care of business the rest of the way."
After trailing 17-16 at the end of the first quarter that featured nine different lead changes, Mountain View took the lead for good in the second.
An Ojukwu lay-in gave the Mavericks a 28-22 advantage that capped a 7-0 run with 4:32 remaining. After flirting with a double-digit lead for the next few minutes, they finally did so on a Williams' jumper to push it to 38-28 with 1:04 left.
Ojukwu made sure the double-digit lead stood at halftime by tipping in an inbounds pass from Williams at the buzzer. So the Mavericks went into the locker room up 41-31. They forced the Wolves to turn the ball over six times that quarter.
Mountain View then appeared like it was going to run away with the game in third. The lead grew to 16 at 52-36 midway through after Slocum converted a three-point play with a lay-up and a free throw.
But the Mavericks didn’t score a field goal for the next seven minutes and turned the ball over six times during that same stretch. It resulted in Timberline getting itself back into it. A pair of Ava Ranson free throws completed a 13-1 run and cut the seemingly insurmountable deficit all the way down to 53-49 with 7:45 remaining in the game.
However, that’s as close as the Wolves got. Saenz made sure of it.
Following a scoreless three and a half quarters, the senior guard exploded for 12 of the Mavericks’ final 17 points. She gave them some much-needed breathing room with a floater and a step-back 3 to extend the lead to nine at 58-49 with 5:12 to go.
Saenz then made it eight points in a row on another 3-pointer that put the lead back up to double digits for good at 61-50 with 3:10 remaining.
"It was a good feeling because I know we needed that," Saenz said. "I'm just there for my team when they need me and they know that. It got us all going, so I'm pretty happy about it."
Ranson recorded 18 points for the Wolves (4-1, 4-1), who lost their 15th game straight game to the Mavericks. They haven't beaten Mountain View since Jan. 3, 2012.