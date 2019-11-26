MERIDIAN — The Mountain View girls basketball team isn’t going to have a perfect season.
But it could still have a championship one.
And if Tuesday night was any indication, it’s right on course.
The Mavericks cruised by previously unbeaten Timberline 70-52 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play at Mountain View High School.
Four different players scored in double figures for Mountain View (4-1 overall, 2-1 SIC). Trinity Slocum scored a game-high 21 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Naya Ojukwu nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. D’nia Williams and Laila Saenz each added 12 points for the Mavericks, who saw their attempt at an undefeated season end last Tuesday. Meridian beat the Mavs for the first time in eight years in a 59-53 loss.
Mountain View didn’t lose a single game last season — until the 5A state final. Eagle, which had lost to the Mavericks there times before, upset them 51-47 in the state championship game.
But there was none of that Tuesday.
Following a 17-16 first quarter deficit that featured nine different lead changes, Mountain View took the lead for good in the second..
An Ojukwu lay-in gave the Mavericks a 28-22 advantage that capped a 7-0 run with 4:32 remaining. After flirting with a double-digit lead for the next few minutes, they finally did it on a Williams jumper to push it to 38-28 with 1:04 remaining. Mountain View led by as many as 11 at 39-28 on an Ojukwu free-throw two seconds later.
Ojukwu made sure the double-digit lead stood at halftime by sinking a tip-in on an inbounds pass by Williams the buzzer. So the Mavericks went into the locker room up 41-31. They forced the Wolves to turn the ball over six times that quarter.
Mountain View then appeared like it was going to run away with the game in third. The lead grew to 16 at 52-36 midway through the quarter after Slocum converted a three-point with a lay-up and a free throw.
But the Mavericks didn’t score a field goal for the next seven minutes and turned the ball over six times during that same stretch. It resulted in Timberline getting itself back into the game. A pair of Ava Ranson free throws completed a 13-1 run and cut the seemingly insurmountable deficit all the way down to 53-49 with 7:45 remaining.
However, that’s as close as the Wolves got. Saenz made sure of it.
After going scoreless through the first three and a half quarters, the senior guard scored 12 of the Mavericks’ final 17 points. She gave them some much-needed breathing room with a floater and a step-back 3 to extend the lead to nine at 58-49 with 5:12 left.
Saenz then made it eight points in a row on another 3-pointer that put the lead back up to double digits 61-50 with 3:10 to go. Mountain View didn’t look back from there.
Ranson recorded 18 points for the Wolves (4-1, 4-1), who lost their 15th game in a row to the Mavericks.
For reaction from Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand and players, go to idahopress.com