NAMPA – Middleton High alum Trent Harrison knows Vikings basketball.
The Vikings girls coach knows keeping it simple can pay dividends.
“Goals? Just compete. I know that sounds simple but that was our goal this year,’’ Harrison said after Middleton’s 39-26 4A District III championship over Columbia on Thursday. “You’ll always have a chance if you compete.’’
In picking up his first district title in his first year as head of the program, Harrison had to praise the way his 17-2 and top-ranked Vikings turned up the defense against the upstart Wildcats (13-10).
“Yes, I love our defensive effort. We’ve been one of the best all year, giving up around 33 points a game,’’ the Vikings coach said. “We like to hang our hat on our defense.’’
And that effort came from the opening tip, Middleton frustrating the third-seeded Wildcats early, forcing Columbia into six turnovers and 0-for-7 shooting before Sage Myers’ short jumper got her team on the board with 1:41 remaining in the opening period.
“We wanted to start out a lot better. We’d come out super aggressive lately and it’s worked well for us,’’ said Wildcats coach Neal Robertson, who takes Columbia to State for the first time in its history. “They 'D'-ed us up well tonight with great backside help. That wasn’t the start we needed.’’
Middleton led 11-4 after one period and things didn’t get much better in period 2, being checked to Myers’ lone free throw with :43 ticks left in the half to trail 17-5 at break.
“A strength of our team is our depth. I can rotate bodies and trust each and every one of them to do their job,’’ Harrison said. “Everything we do in practice, drills is defensively oriented. Defense is our major focus.’’
Payton Hymas led the balanced Middleton offensive attack with 12 points while Reesa Whitworth finished with eight.
“I embrace the challenge,’’ Harrison said of taking over at Middleton and its lofty standards. “I’m an old Viking coaching young Vikings. I love it.’’
Mylie Mills led the Wildcats with 10 points while Eli Robertson finished with 9.
The 4A State Tournament begins Thursday at Mountain View High. Middleton will open against Burley at 7 p.m. while Columbia takes on the Dist. I-II champion, either Lakeland or Sandpoint, at 2 p.m.
NAMPA 59, EMMETT 49: The Nampa Bulldogs kept their state tournament hopes alive Thursday with a 59-49 victory over Emmett in a 4A Dist. 3 loser-out contest.
Nampa, which was led by Audrah Radford’s 22 points and Piper Curry’s 14, advances to a state playin game against Blackfoot on Saturday with the winner advancing to the 4A State Tournament on Thursday.