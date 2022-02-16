MIDDLETON — To say the high school careers of the five senior starters for the Middleton girls basketball team has been a whirlwind would be an understatement.
Four years ago, Payton Hymas, Casidy Fried, Reesa Whitworth, Sheridan Mortensen and Jensyn Maughan entered Middleton High as freshmen, with the Vikings two years removed from their fifth 4A state title in 10 years. Even with a brand-new coaching staff in place, expectations remained high for the program.
The Viking seniors have carried on the winning tradition, but have done so in much more unusual circumstances. Today Middleton returns to the 4A state tournament, where it will face Burley at 7 p.m. at Mountain View High. The Vikings (18-6) will be the No. 7 seed and be playing at the state tournament under their fourth coach in as many years after Mackenzie Radford took over as interim coach midway through the year.
For the players who have been with the Vikings for the last four years, each year has brought with it a coaching change.
“There’s been no sense of familiarity, because it’s just changed every year,” said Fried, who leads the Vikings this season with 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. “You get the hang of something, and then there’s something different. I think each coached has brought different aspects that we’ve learned from, but I think we’re finally starting to piece it together at the end.”
Despite all the coaching turmoil, Middleton continues to win and put itself back into the state tournament every year. The Vikings have won Southern Idaho Conference regular season titles in each of the past four seasons and won District III tournament titles in three of the past four years.
“We’ve always just stayed together,” said Hymas, who has been a four-year varsity player for the Vikings. “No matter what happens, no matter who our coach is, we got to work hard to get what we want.”
Former coach Andy Jones, who won five state titles with Middleton, left for Timberline following the 2017-18 season, the offseason before this year's seniors' freshman year.
Nichole Williamson and Jacob Doty both spent one season leading the Vikings. Coming into this season, Trent Harrison was the first Middleton coach to return for a second season since Jones.
But in January, Harrison took a leave of absence and Radford, who had been his assistant for the past two seasons, stepped in. But through the change, the Vikings have kept rolling. Under Radford, Middleton is 9-0 and enter state on a 13-game winning streak.
“Honestly, it wasn’t that hard of a change for me,” Radford said. “I was here last year, so I know all the girls and the type of players and hard workers that they are. It really was just kind of second nature to jump in and keep going with it.”
Radford (née Royce) is a 2016 Middleton High graduate, who was an all-conference player under Jones. She went on to play college basketball for two years at Snow Community College in Utah before transferring to the College of Idaho.
The familiarity with the program, she says, has helped with the transition to interim coach. The fact that the seniors were able to watch her playing while growing up in Middleton has only proven to help with her credibility with them.
“I think it’s cool because she has the same standards for us (that she had as a player),” Mortensen said. “Playing here, too, she had that and went through the same experiences that we did. It’s leaving a legacy, I guess.”
For Middleton, the focus this week has been far from the coaching change. Instead, the seniors want to put their energy into finishing their careers strong. In each of their last two years, the Vikings have gone two-and-out at state.
Their first-round game will be a rematch from last year’s opener against the Bobcats (22-1), who are led by University of Oregon commit Amari Whiting. She ranks as the No. 32 junior in the courtnry by ESPN. In last year’s 57-48 Burley win, Whiting had a 4A state record 37 points.
“I think my number one word for it is we’re hungry,” Maughan said about the team’s mindset going into state. “We want it and we’re going to do anything we can to fight on Thursday, win that first game and take it game by game from there.”
For Radford, the state title is something that also eluded her during her playing career at Middleton. She transferred into the program before her junior year and Middleton won its last state title in 2017, a year after she graduated. Her desire to get the Vikings back to the mountain top is almost as strong as that of the players.
“It’s definitely something that I want, as do these girls,” Radford said. “We want that vindication to get there.”
The Vikings were built for a run this year, their last season before moving up to the 5A classification. With all five starters returning, the Vikings were the unanimous pick among conference coaches to win the SIC before the season started. A sixth senior, Elena Winkel, has also come off the bench for the Vikings this year.
A midyear coaching change could have derailed many teams on the path the Vikings were on before the change. But the players have rolled through it like they’ve been there before.
Perhaps, that is because they have.
“Honestly, with the group of girls that we have, we try to go into everything with a positive attitude,” Whitworth said. “Knowing that we always had each other’s back not matter what has helped the team.”