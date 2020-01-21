MIDDLETON — Two and a half weeks ago, the Middleton girls basketball team was .500 and in the midst of its first three-game losing streak in two years.
That seems like a distant memory now.
The Vikings were a far cry from that team with a 69-39 rout of No. 3 Caldwell in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play Tuesday night. They snapped the Cougars’ 10-game winning streak and handed them their worst loss in two years to move into the driver’s seat for their second conference title in a row.
“I believe every win from us here on out is a statement win,” Middleton coach Jacob Doty said. “We’re on a mission to go out and prove who we really are.”
Senior guard Ashley Campbell led three different Middleton (11-5 overall, 11-1 4A SIC) players in double figures with 17 points — 15 of which came in the second half. Sophomore guard Payton Hymas added 14 points, while sophomore guard Reesa Whitworth had 11 points off the bench for the Vikings, who sat at 5-5 after a 20-point loss to 5A Timberline on Jan. 4. It was their third consecutive loss and the second time in three games they had lost by double digits. Middleton hadn’t lost three games in a row since starting the 2016-17 season.
It prompted Doty to call a team meeting the following Monday.
The Vikings responded with five straight wins — all by double figures — with an average margin of victory almost 28 points.
“I think feeling those three losses in a row, it made us want to work harder in practice and never feel that loss again,” Hymas said. “So when we get to practice, when we get to the games, we want to work that much harder so that we don’t have to lose, we don’t have to feel that pain.”
Still, Middleton didn’t get any love by the state media. Despite actually beating the Cougars 59-51 on Dec. 6 and leading the 4A SIC, it was continually passed over in favor of them in the state media poll. The Cougars (13-3, 9-2), have spent the last two weeks ranked third, with the Vikings on the outside looking in. They received just three points in this week’s poll.
“I really think we should be ranked now,” Hymas said.
Yet, Middleton looked like it was going to prove the voters right with a less than stellar first half. It turned the ball over 14 times, with 11 of those coming in the first quarter for a 17-9 opening quarter deficit.
The Vikings only led for about two minutes in total. Hymas scored the first points of the game on a driving layin 30 seconds in and junior guard Karli Blue gave them a 28-27 advantage with 52 seconds remaining in the half. That was it.
Middleton ran into the locker room down 29-28.
“I believe it was the nerves because as soon as they saw it for a second and had a minute to take a breath, they were able to contain themselves,” Doty said. “We just need to get better during that first quarter to come out ready to go from the start. But that’ll come.”
But the Vikings woke up in the second half — in a big way.
After Caldwell star Jade Martinez drew her fourth foul with her team down 34-31 at the 6:03 mark of the quarter, Middleton blew the game wide-open in large part to Campbell. She had 10 points in the third alone to orchestrate a 15-0 run. Campbell and the Vikings outscored the Cougars 19-2 for the quarter for a 47-31 lead at the end of three.
“I didn’t want to lose,” Campbell said. “We only had 16 minutes left, so my mindset was go hard and finish the game out strong. I was really feeling it. I was pretty hyped. Everyone on the bench was jumping and we were all hyping each other up. I think that really boosts everyone up when that happens.”
Middleton didn’t relent in the fourth.
Hymas capped a 12-0 run to begin the quarter with a layup to really put the game out of reach at 59-33 with 4:16 left.
Caldwell committed 10 turnovers and made just three field goals total in the second half. It shot just 3 of 19 (13.6%) from the field during the last two quarters of play.
“I told them, ‘Forget the rankings,’” Caldwell coach Ashley Green said. “This is one game and we’re going to come back and make a statement. We need to show them that’s not who we are and how we play.”
Martinez was the only player to reach double figures in scoring for the Cougars with 10 points, 7 of which came in the first quarter. Caldwell has now lost five straight times to Middleton.