NAMPA — With her teammates struggling to find the basket, Lauren McCall stepped up — or rather stepped back — and hit what might just be the biggest shot in Timberline girls basketball history.
With the Wolves trailing by two, McCall came up with a huge steal coming out of an inbound pass from Boise, took the ball back into 3-point range and fired off a shot with 15 seconds left to give Timberline a 36-35 win over Boise on Saturday in the 5A State Championship Game.
“I think it was just ‘I have to do this now, it’s our time,’” said McCall. “I’m not going to ever have that feeling again. During one of the timeouts Audrey (Taylor) was like ‘it’s your time, it’s your 3. That was my 3 right there, that was my steal and 3.”
The win gave Timberline (25-2) its second state title in program history, and given that the one in 2003 came via a 55-22 margin over Lake City, it would be tough to find a shot more clutch in program history than the one made by McCall. It was certainly enough to leave Wolves coach Andy Jones, who now has won seven state titles at three different schools, nearly at a loss for words.
“I’m in shock right now,” said Jones after taking a moment to sit quietly in the Ford Idaho Center tunnel. “We got the steal, I thought we had a decent chance at a steal in that situation. And then Laruen shot the ball and it was like ‘oh, I hope it goes in’ and it went. I didn’t even know what the score was. Everything happened so fast and I waited for the score to change to see if we were ahead, because I would have called a timeout if I realized we were ahead.”
Then shot came after nearly 32 minutes of both teams struggling on offense. The Wolves finished the game with its two Northern Arizona signees, Taylor and Sophia Glancey shooting a combined 6-for-22 from the floor. Even though Glancey finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, Timberline had to find other ways to get the job done.
It did so by finding other players to get offensive production. McCall finished with nine points for the Wolves. Aly Cox scored six, making three baskets which each extended Timberline’s lead at crucial times. Emma Henninger came off the bench and hit a big 3-pointer late in the first half to put the Wolves ahead 20-16.
“No one was wanting this win for themselves,” said Glancey. “We’re a team, we’re together in this, we fought to get here together. We seriously fought every game. We fought to get here and we’re all here for each other. It’s not ‘I want to win,’ it’s ‘we want to win.’ So, I think that’s what really helped us tonight.”
Timberline also had some huge defensive plays, blocking five shots and coming away with seven steals, while holding the Brave (21-4) to 28.9% from the floor.
“We, Timberline as a whole, has a very relentless, gritty defense,” said Glancey. “We’re willing to get in, get up, put a lot of ball pressure on, especially with our guards. Lauren and Audrey are in your face, they don’t make anything easy. Their dedication to being on the ball makes my job easier in the post.”
The Wolves, who held off a late barrage by Borah in Thursday’s 42-39 first round win before rallying from eight points down to beat Rigby 56-49 in Friday’s semifinal, had to dig even deeper to win the title on Saturday.
With Timberline holding on to a 29-28 lead with 1:48 left, Taylor picked up her fifth foul of the game going for a steal on Boise’s Avery Howell under the basket. Howell hit both ensuing free throws to give Boise its first lead since the first quarter.
Glancey came back down the court and gave Timberline the lead back, but after that, Boise came up with a big play that really started shifting the momentum back in its direction. After a foul, Howell made the first of two free throws to tie the game up again. She missed the second, but was able to force a jump ball off a rebound, keeping possession in favor of the Brave. Ashley Banks, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds made a basket to give Boise the lead and Howell hit two more free throws to extend it to 35-31.
Glancey sank two free throws, cutting that lead to two before McCall got her huge scoop and score. Boise got the ball in, but immediately McCall and Kailey Huegerich were in on the double team.
McCall knocked the ball free, recovered it and stepped back for what would be the game-winner.
“This adds a little special touch to it,” the junior said about making the game winner. “It’s the same thing, still winning it, but it’s a special touch.”
After forcing another jump ball on the defensive end — this time with the possession arrow in Timberline’s favor — Glancey lined up for two free throws. She missed the first one, and was instructed to bounce the second one off the rim, but she missed the shot completely.
That allowed Boise to set up a potential game-winner, but Huegerich intercepted a Boise pass just past midcourt, securing the title for the Wolves.
“It’s amazing, I’m just over the moon excited to say that I did this,” said Glancey. “This was an amazing journey, all four years. There definitely have been ups and downs, but I couldn’t have gone out in a better way than I did tonight.”