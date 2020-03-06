A play here or a play there and the Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team is still playing in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament.
Instead, a furious rally late came up short as the Nighthawks lost 66-63 to Western Washington in the semifinals at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific campus on Friday.
The Nighthawks now must hope they earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II tournament next weekend at a place to be determined.
“We lost to a really good team without one of our starters and the entire game was played in their style and we still only lost by three,” NNU coach Steve Steele said. “We need to go back to remembering what we do well. We want to play uptempo and stay aggressive.”
Sophomore Erin Jenkins hurt her knee just four minutes into the game and was on crutches the rest of the night. Her status for the national tournament is unknown.
“We did a good job adjusting to Erin being unable to play,” senior Avery Albrecht said. “People had to play in positions they never had and they did it well.”
Add in two quick fouls on starting point guard Marina Valles and the Nighthawks were playing with a lot of youth on the floor.
“We were down to our second and third string point guard,” Steele said. “Haley (Hanson) played the 1 a lot and she hasn’t done it much this season. We scrapped and clawed and still held them to 66 points. We just didn’t make enough shots, especially in the first half.”
Western Washington, which won in Nampa by pounding the ball inside and using its height advantage, did much the same thing Friday. The Vikings controlled the tempo on both sides and made the Nighthawks grind out possessions, rather than play the up-and-down style that makes them so successful.
“They did a good job defensively of slowing the game down,” Steele said. “We only had four assists tonight and that is not our style. That is something we need to learn from – move the ball, share the ball earlier, that is part of the reason we didn’t shoot very well."
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS WIN: Boise State sgot all of the runs it needed in one inning.
The Broncos fed off a six-run fifth inning to top Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 7-1 at the Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona.
Pitcher Kelsey Broadus handcuffed SIUE batters, allowing just three hits. Bella Rocco supported her with a three-run homer.
Boise State improved to 13-8.
NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene's Tori Hensley led the Nighthawks at the plate and in the circle as NNU split a league-opening doubleheader at Western Washington.
NNU (8-6) lost in the opener 4-0 and won the second game 9-7.
In the second game, Hensley went 4 for 4 and allowed just two earned runs in five innings.
BASEBALL
YOTES WIN: Connor Root worked into the eighth inning, strikingout a career-high seven, as College of Idaho (7-19) opened a four-game series with a 5-2 win over visiting Park University Gilbert.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE'S MCFARLAND NAMED GATORADE POY: Kim Brydges probably doesn't want to imagine what this season would have been like without Peyton McFarland.
The folks over at Gatorade saw what a difference the Boise High School senior post made this year too. She was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The University of Utah signee almost averaged a double-double on the season with 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on her way to leading the Brave (17-9) to a state consolation championship.
She also shot 60% from the field with 1.4 blocks per game and was named the Co-5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year with Timberline's Ava Ranson.
McFarland, who ESPN ranked as the No. 10 post player in the country, finishes her career as a four-time All-SIC player, a 1,000-point career scorer and is now the first Boise player to be the Gatorade Player of the Year since Jackie Luna-Castro won it in 2011.
"I've been blessed with many talented players at Boise High in my 15 years," Brydges said. "The thing that set her apart from other players I've coached is her efficiency rating."
McFarland posted the No. 1 efficiency rating in program history this season at 1.87. For comparison, Michael Jordan had a rating of 1.54.
GIRLS SOCCER
LONGTIME BOISE COACH STEPS DOWN: The longest tenured and winningest soccer coach in state history has stepped down.
Chris Siegenthaler told the Idaho Press on Friday that he resigned as the Boise High School girls soccer coach after 20 years.
"It wasn't planned," Siegenthaler said. "But after evaluating the season with the administration, I decided it was time for a new voice to lead the program."
He went 307-58-45 (.749) and six state championships — the most by any girls or boys soccer programs in the 5A classification. Siegenthaler, 46, also made 17 district title games and 19 state tournament appearances.
"Huge part of my life and I was proud of all the kids that contributed and got to experience the success and fun of being a Boise Brave," Siegenthaler said. "It has been a privilege to be the head of this amazing program."
Siegenthaler doesn't know when or if he'll get back into high school coaching. He is coaching club with the Inferno in Caldwell.
"Actually looking forward to just watching the kids play," Siegenthaler said.